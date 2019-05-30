The McAllen Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and the McAllen Chamber of Commerce have partnered to offer a $250 roundtrip airfare from McAllen to Mexico City via Aeromar Airlines.

“McAllen Economic Development Corporation is happy to support McAllen International Airport and our great partner, Aeromar Airlines with this promotional offer. We are committed to expanding business opportunities and partnerships that benefit our community. This fare promotion is a great way to highlight the convenient, comfortable and affordable travel that is available from McAllen International Airport via Aeromar Airlines,” said MEDC President and CEO, Keith Patridge.

Be sure to visit the designated website https://mcallen.org/aeromar-tickets/ to take advantage of this offer, which will be available through September 30, 2019. Limited quantities will be offered monthly through the end of the promotional period.

Some restrictions do apply. The fare is only available for the MFE-MEX-MFE route. Bookings must be made at least 5 days prior to the departure date. A passport is required to book this fare. The fare does not allow any changes and/or refunds. The fare will not apply in conjunction with any other promotion or discount. Travel must occur within six (6) months of booking.

“We are very proud that McAllen International Airport is the only airport in South Texas with a direct flight to Mexico City. We encourage everyone to take advantage of this great deal right here in the RGV so that you can experience the convenience, comfort and executive level service that this route provides. We realize the great responsibility of having the only flight to Mexico from the Texas border and are committed to provide an experience you will not forget,” said McAllen City Manager, Roel “Roy” Rodriguez, P.E.

To book your special fare, visit https://mcallen.org/aeromar-tickets/ for all the instructions and details.