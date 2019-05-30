Science Camp Academy is just days away and is taking place at the McAllen wing of the World Birding Center, Quinta Mazatlan for the first time ever! You can anticipate your child to be involved in a variety of experiments as well as other leadership skills. Quinta Mazatlan’s Summer Science Camp Academy first session begins June 11th through June 14th and launches its second science session July 16th through July 19th. The camp welcomes children ages 10-12 years old, and encourages science fanatics to enter our Discovery Center lab where they will get to explore the field of Science by conducting hands-on experiments utilizing nature both indoors and outdoors.

Our famous ‘Elephant Toothpaste’ experiment will be conducted where campers will learn about the exciting techniques of chemical reactions. Campers will also be able to make their own waves during camp by conducting the Wave Property Model experiment! During Science Camp Academy campers will learn about their natural world, how to conduct fun, interesting and cool Science experiments where they will learn about energy, physical and chemical changes, and participate in fun scientific challenges. Campers will also be participating in team-building activities, honing in on their communication skills and engage in scientific challenges.

Pre-registration is highly encouraged as this camp is available on a first come first serve basis. Hurry because the seats are filling in quick! The Science Camp Academy fee is $30 for McAllen Residents and $40 for Non-Residents. The camp is a Tuesday through Friday camp from 8:30 am to 11:30 am. Come early and enjoy the beautiful nature trails winding through the Thorn Forest. For more information, call 956-681-3370 or visit www.quintamazatlan.com