Thursday forecast for Austin: Storms are moving east out of Central Texas, but more rain is possible throughout the day, the National Weather Service said.

Overnight storms that dumped more than 2 inches of rain on some areas caused more than 2,600 Austin Energy customers to be without power early Thursday. By 6:45 a.m., that number was reduced to 233 customers, according to the Austin Energy outage map.

Power outages were also reported in Bastrop, which saw 1.04 inches of rain fall in just 15 minutes on the Colorado River around 5 a.m. Thursday morning, the weather service said. Bluebonnet Electric reported that 38 outages were affecting 625 people in Bastrop and Lockhart. Just before 6 a.m., gauges recorded 1.61 inches of rain in 30 minutes along the Colorado River at Smithville.

Tree damage has also been reported in the area. Bastrop and Caldwell counties are also under a flash flood warning until 10 a.m., forecasters said.

Since midnight, 1.92 inches of rainfall have been recorded in Lower Colorado River Authority gauges in Slaughter Creek at Brodie Lane, and 3.50 inches of rainfall were recorded in Lockhart. Gauges at the Barton Creek Greenbelt at Loop 360 have recorded 1.11 inches of rainfall since midnight, and gauges at Onion Creek at U.S. 183 have recorded 1.70 inches, according to the LCRA.

Skies will remain cloudy as temperatures reach a high near 85 degrees and stay above 71 degrees at night.

Rain chances will decrease to 30% at night with any storms most likely occurring after 2 a.m., forecasters said.

Here's a look at the weekend, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and a high near 86. Mostly cloudy at night with a 40% chance of rain before 8 p.m. and a low around 72.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a high near 90. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 73.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a high near 91. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 74.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 92. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 74.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 91. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 74.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 91.