An Amtrak commuter train on its way to San Antonio on Wednesday night struck and killed a woman, New Braunfels police said.

Officers responded to the 600 block of South Hill Avenue, which is southeast of the circle in downtown New Braunfels, around 8:42 p.m. after receiving reports that a person had been hit by a train. When they arrived, they found 22-year-old Carrigan Georg, of New Braunfels, lying on the tracks.

Georg was pronounced dead at the scene. Rail traffic was stopped for 2½ hours while police investigated, they said.

The investigation into the crash has been turned over to the Union Pacific Railroad.