IDEA’s Child Nutrition Program (CNP) will be participating in the Texas Department of Agriculture’s (TDA) Seamless Summer Option (SSO) this summer and providing free breakfast and lunch to all children 18 years and younger, whether they are IDEA students, or those from the surrounding community. The SSO was created to ensure that children, especially in low income areas, can continue to receive nutritious meals throughout the summer.

“It’s a humbling experience to be able to provide meals to our students every school day, because we don’t know if that child has good at home or if they know where their next meal is going to come from,” says Fernando Aguilar, IDEA’s Child Nutrition Program Director of Operations and Farms. “It’s an honor to have this as one of our responsibilities.”

Currently, nearly half of all children in the RGV live at or below the federal poverty level, and food insecurity is an issue many families face in our schools and communities. That’s why the Child Nutrition Program works tirelessly to offer students healthy and nutritious food that will keep them strong, healthy and ultimately fully focused on their education.

Aguilar also stresses how this commitment to providing proper health and nutrition is vital to support IDEA’s mission to make all kids college ready, pointing out that if children are worried about where their next meal is going to come from, they may not be focused completely on their studies.

All existing IDEA campuses will be participating in SSO. Cafeterias will serve breakfast from 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. and lunch from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Monday through Friday from June 3rd through August 2nd. No form of identification is required to receive a meal for SSO.

**Please note that SSO service will be not available on the week of July 1-5 and August 5-9.**

If you have questions or need additional information on IDEA’s Child Nutrition program or the SSO, contact Marco Carbajal, Regional Communications Manager, at 956-272-4392 or marco.carbajal@ideapublicschools.org.