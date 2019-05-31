PHARR - Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD (PSJA ISD) student athletes and volunteers gathered at Liberty Middle School’s baseball field, Thursday, May 30 to participate in Miracle Kids of South Texas’ All-Star Event for Exceptional Students. The baseball game was a collaboration between both the Miracle Kids organization, PSJA ISD and the City of Pharr to help host an event for middle school students with disabilities.

According to Francisco Nunez, president of Miracle Kids of South Texas, the baseball game is just one of many events held throughout the year aimed at creating a safe environment where disabled children across the RGV can partake in physical activities while forging friendships.

“Our goal is to make sure the kids are more involved in sports,” Nunez said. “I see them on the sidelines looking at other kids playing baseball and football. With this program we try to create sports (events) for exceptional kids so they can participate.”

The event kicked off with activities like basketball and an inflatable bounce house held inside the Liberty MS gym. After a quick game of baseball facilitated by student athletes from both PSJA Early College High School and PSJA North Early College High School, an awards ceremony was held awarding all Miracle Kids athletes a gold medal for their participation.

The outpour of PSJA athletes did not go unnoticed by Nunez and other organizers who thanked them for being there. Nunez acknowledged that although it is summertime and students could have opted to stay home, they took the time to come out and play with the children.

“We came to help, to enjoy the time with the kids (and) teach them the great sport of softball and baseball,” said Elaine Madera, recent PSJA ECHS graduate. “Each and every one of us were so glad to come, we love helping others and putting smiles on other people’s faces.”