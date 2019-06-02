The 86th session of the Texas Legislature wrapped up its business this past Monday as Gov. Greg Abbott indicated he would not call a special session. Under Texas law, Abbott has 10 days in which to sign a bill, veto it or allow it to become law without his signature. The governor also has 20 days to act regarding legislation sent to the office within 10 days of final adjournment.

The latter will be the case with two major priorities while balancing the state’s projected $250 billion budget for the next two years: property tax relief; and school finance. After 140 days, this year’s session was more policy-driven and drama-free than that of 2017.

Republicans, perhaps reacting to last November’s election that saw Democrats flip seats in both chambers, for the most part stayed in their lane and kept the focus primarily on property taxes and school finance.

The budget includes some $6 billion for public education, addressing teacher pay and increasing per-student spending with another $5 billion projected to go toward local property taxes and easing the burden on Texas homeowners. School finance has long been a source of concern in Texas, but lawmakers had previously been unable to move off high-center and address what many in public education considered a crisis.

The final version of the school finance plan gives districts the flexibility they sought regarding teacher pay. The Senate version of the bill included across the board $5,000 annual pay raises for every teacher and librarian, but the final version of House Bill 3 provides districts discretion on how it administers raises.

Many other recommendations long advocated for were in the version of HB 3 that lawmakers approved, including funding full-day pre-K for eligible 4-year-olds, increasing the money used to educate low-income students, incentivizing school districts to offer dual language programs and improve dyslexia programs and providing money for districts looking to develop merit pay programs for teachers, according to the Texas Tribune.

Advocates say full-day pre-K is a huge improvement, allowing young minds to spend more time learning and meaning parents don’t have to worry about childcare for the half-day their youngster isn’t in school.

Overall, the Tribune reported the state budget for public schools and universities is up 16 percent from two years ago. That’s per the Legislative Budget Board, a non-partisan agency. The state budget also includes $84 billion for health and human services programs, which is up 1 percent from last session.

House Bill 2, the Texas Property Tax Reform and Transparency Act, has been hailed by some as important breakthrough legislation and criticized by others for the impact it will have upon taxing entities within a municipality, worrying about implications on public safety.

It would require cities, counties and other taxing units to receive approval before levying 3.5 percent more property tax revenue than the previous year, Community colleges, hospital districts and units with the lowest tax rates will be required to do the same before surpassing 8 percent revenue growth. The measure is not meant to reduce taxes, but instead to bring a greater degree of transparency to a process homeowners have found frustrating and mystifying.

While these two entwined and critical issues properly received the lion’s share of intention, lawmakers made progress on other fronts, creating a state flood infrastructure fund in the aftermath of the devastation many Texas communities endured as a result of Hurricane Harvey.

Also, Senate Bill 11 would introduce a number of safety measures to public schools, including providing funds for campus security and mental health, and Senate Bill 12 would strengthen the Teacher Retirement Pension Fund and give retired teachers a one-time supplemental check. Other bills sent to Abbott would do away with the much-scorned red-light cameras in numerous Texas cities and increase the state’s smoking age to 21 (except military personnel).

Voters will get a chance to weigh in on some of the lawmakers’ work this November when 10 constitutional amendments appear on the ballot. According to our story Friday, these range from letting retired police dogs live with their handlers to allowing the state’s cancer-fighting agency sell more bonds to fund research. Amendments require a two-thirds majority of the House and Senate and a simple majority of voters to pass. Two years ago, all seven constitutional amendments put before voters passed.

Certainly, as is the case in any session, there were controversial measures – some of which were sent to the governor and some of which failed to reach the floor of either chamber. A few overtures already have been made regarding 2021 session priorities, and make no mistake, there will be plenty of work to go around then. But this year, overall, the vibe was more positive, and the sense of progress more tangible, and we thank the local delegation for their hard work and dedication on behalf of the people of West Texas.