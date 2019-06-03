The Air Force Civil Engineer Center will host a public meeting Tuesday to provide residents an update and discuss the next steps involving the contaminated water wells around the old Reese Air Force Base west of Lubbock.

The public meeting will be from 5-7 p.m. at the Terra Vista Middle School cafeteria, located at 1111 Upland Ave. Air Force representatives will be available to answer one-on-one questions at a poster session at 5 p.m., followed by the formal meeting at 6 p.m.

Inspections of the water wells around the former Reese Air Force Base began in November 2017, according to a news release from the U.S. Air Force. Drinking water wells within one mile and in the direction of groundwater flow of the former base were tested. The Air Force announced a few months later that many nearby private drinking water wells and at least one public water well were found to have high levels of perfluorinated compounds. These water wells were deemed to be at or above the health advisory levels set by the Environmental Protection Agency, according to a statement from the U.S. Air Force.

These compounds found in the water were used in firefighting foam used to combat petroleum fires. The effects of the substances on the body are not well understood, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



The Air Force has installed 181 whole-house treatment systems consisting of granular activated carbon and ion exchange resin, according to a news release, at the affected homes and will install the remaining systems by the end of June 2019.



To date, 480 drinking water wells have been sampled — 222 private wells and three public wells exceed the EPA’s Lifetime Health Advisory levels of 70 parts per trillion for Perfluorooctane Sulfonate and Perfluorooctanoic Acid, and/or additional PFAS for which the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has published Protective Concentration Levels, according to the Air Force.



All drinking water wells tested are located within three miles and in the direction of groundwater flow of the former base.