Make plans to spend Wednesday, June 5, on the lawn of the Potter County Courthouse for High Noon on the Square.

"This is our 25th season of High Noon on the Square," said Beth Duke, Center City executive director. "They say when it started, you could put everybody around a picnic table; now we average between 400 and 600 people every week."

With so many people expected, Center City worked with Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner to ease parking congestion.

"We've worked with Judge Tanner to offer some reserved High Noon parking on the administrative lot that Potter County owns between Sixth and Seventh avenues on Fillmore," Duke said. "That will help people that come downtown enjoy High Noon on the Square even more."

High Noon in the Square will have a nine-week season in 2019. With a different weekly sponsor, every Wednesday in June, July and the first week of August, a different musical act will perform a free hour-long show while a different caterer sells an $8 lunch.

"We have 20,000 people who work downtown or are within five minutes of downtown, so we encourage people to get out of their offices," Duke said. "We're filling our mission to bring people downtown. It's a midweek break for stay-at-home moms and young families to say, 'Let's do something fun and free on Wednesday.' "

Ed Montana will take the stage Wednesday for the season-opening week while the Coors Cowboy Club Cook Team serves up the $8 hamburger lunch.

"Ed Montana is promoting the Coors Cowboy Club Rodeo and the downtown cattle drive, which is the very next day," Duke said. "We're just trying to bring more and more people to enjoy our historic buildings. If they come downtown, I promise they'll see something they haven't seen before."

Go to centercity.org or stop by the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce office, 1000 S. Polk St., to get a Sounds of Summer guide to find out where music will fill the air in Amarillo and Canyon this summer.