EAST AUSTIN

Walk With a Doc

takes place Wednesday

The city of Austin will host a Walk With a Doc program at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Boggy Creek Greenbelt Conley Pavilion, 1000 Nile St.

The free event will include blood pressure and cholesterol screenings, a walk along the trail and guest speaker Deepthi Chiluvuri, who will speak on dementia.

HAYS COUNTY

Elections administrator

voted to national panel

Hays County elections administrator Jennifer Anderson has been elected to the Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center executive committee, which supports the cybersecurity needs of elections offices nationwide as part of Homeland Security’s efforts to ensure elections security.

Through the center, election agencies will gain access to an elections-focused cyber defense suite, including sector-specific threat intelligence products, incident response and remediation, threat and vulnerability monitoring, cybersecurity awareness and training products, and tools for implementing security best practices.

Anderson will serve a two-year term.

BUDA

Library hosts contest

for young authors

The Friends of the Buda Library is holding its summer writing contest for young writers for Buda Public Library cardholders between the ages of 8 and 17.

Entries are due by July 2 in person, as no email submissions will be accepted.

Entrants will submit an essay of 500 words or fewer relating to the prompt that shows new ideas and creativity. The prompt will not be included in the 500 words but must be included in the story.

Entries will be judged based on the quality of the writing, originality and subject matter. Finalists will be judged by local writers, teachers and librarians. First-place winners in both divisions will be awarded $100 by the Friends of the Buda Library.

The prompt for ages 8-12 is “The astronaut looked out the window of his spaceship to see…”, and the prompt for ages 13-17 is “Gazing up at the moon, one cold, and dark evening, I thought to myself …”

For more information and entry guidelines: friendsofthebudalibrary.org.

GEORGETOWN

Healthy Cooking School

to celebrate 10 years

The Dinner Tonight Healthy Cooking School will host a “Delicious in the Heart of Texas” event to celebrate its 10 year anniversary at noon Thursday at the Georgetown Annex building, 100 Wilco Way.

The dinner includes a main dish, side dish and healthy dessert. Attendees will be able to sample all the dishes and get recipe cards for each.

Tickets are $12, and registration is required at williamson.agrilife.org/program-registration.

For more information: 512-943-3300; pamela.ward@ag.tamu.edu.

— American-Statesman staff