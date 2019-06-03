PHARR - PSJA North Early College High School Graduate Heaven Lozano signed a letter of intent to play softball for Huston-Tillotson University. She signed on Thursday, May 30 in front of her family, coaches and friends.

Lozano has received many accolades with the Lady Raiders such as PSJA North Pitcher of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and was 31-6A 1st Team All-District Pitcher in 2018 and 2nd Team in 2017.

Her senior year, she was the 30-6A All-District Offensive Player of the Year and helped get her team to become District Champs, Bi-District Champs, Area Champs and were Regional Quarter Final Qualifiers.