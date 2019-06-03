Children 18 and under are eligible to receive a free breakfast and lunch at four of South Texas Independent School District’s campuses this summer.

The meals will be served at Rising Scholars Academy of South Texas (Rising Scholars Academy), South Texas Academy for Medical Professions (Medical Academy), South Texas ISD World Scholars (formerly South Texas Business, Education & Technology Academy – BETA)/South Texas Preparatory Academy (STPA), and The Science Academy of South Texas (Science Academy), as per the schedule provided below:

Rising Scholars Academy Cafeteria (151 S. Helen Moore Rd., San Benito): June 3-July 10, Monday through Friday

Breakfast: 7:45 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Lunch: 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Medical Academy Cafeteria (10650 N. Expressway 77/83, Olmito): June 3-July 10, Monday through Thursday

Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Lunch: 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

STPA/World Scholars (formerly BETA) Cafeteria (510 S. Sugar Rd., Edinburg): June 3-July 10, Monday through Thursday

Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Lunch: 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Med High Cafeteria (700 Med High Dr., Mercedes): June 3-July 10, Monday through Friday

Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Lunch: 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Children do not have to qualify for free or reduced lunch or attend one of the STISD campuses in order to participate in this program.

The summer lunch program is funded each year by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to ensure all children are properly nourished during the months school is not in session. For more information, call STISD Child Nutrition at (956) 514-4236.