A pedestrian was killed when he was struck by a vehicle in South Austin early Monday, Austin-Travis County EMS medics said.

Medics responded to the 12000 block of Interstate 35 South near Onion Creek Parkway around 5:38 a.m., they said. A 2002 silver Mercedes traveling south on the highway hit the man, who was in the road, Austin police said. They do not know why the man was on the highway.

The driver of the Mercedes stayed on scene and no charges are expected to be filed at this time, police said.

The southbound lanes of the highway were closed between Slaughter Creek and Onion Creek and traffic was being diverted to the FM 1626 exit, Texas Department of Transportation officials said.

All lanes of the highway were reopened around 9:30 a.m.