Events from June 5 - June 11

Wednesday

June 5

Wednesday Night Comedy

Andy Huggins headlines with special guests Mike Rao, Francisco Flores, Freddy G and Michael Paul Garcia.

Cine El Rey, 311 S. 17th St. - McAllen

$10

8 p.m.

Nature Nurture

Earn school credit over the summer by volunteering and learning about environmental education.

Quinta Mazatlan, 600 Sunset Dr. - McAllen

9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Petrus Sour Blackberry

A blend of Petrus aged pale sour and blackberry, aged in 24 months in an oak foeder.

Grain to Glass, 5921 N. 23rd – McAllen

6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Waffle Wednesday

Making every dollar count, Stephania Ortega & Nate Garcia will explore strategies to make digital marketing dollars stretch.

Grindstone Coworking, 506 W. University Dr. - Edinburg

$15

9:30 a.m.

Thursday

June 6

How to Talk so Your Teen Listens

An interactive workshop on parent and teen communication with award winning author Laura Lyles Reagan.

Sekula Library, 1906 S. Closner Blvd- Edinburg

6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Creatures of the Night Hike

Learn about animals that prefer to active as the sun goes down while looking for night critters. Call (956) 381-9922 to register.

Edinburg Scenic Wetlands & World Birding Center, 714 S. Raul Longoria Rd.

$2 non-member, free for members

8 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Nature Nuggets: Fun with Furry Friends Animals

Children will be learning all about the different mammals that can be found in the lower RGV.

Quinta Mazatlan, 600 Sunset Dr. - McAllen

10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Stars & Skies: Water in Space

Explore space through special hands-on activities and planetarium presentations.

International Museum of Art of Science, 1900 W. Nolana Ave. - McAllen

Included with price of admission

3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Lorelei Brewing Pint Night

Featuring Rum Barrel Aged Stout Merdude, paired with a side car of rum.

Smoking Moon BBQ & Beer Garden, 1617 W. Polk Ave. - McAllen

8 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday

June 7

Photo Fun Fridays

BYOCamera, if not Quinta will provide one, every Friday the summer of Nature Photography Workshops. Children ages 7-13 are invited to learn more about photography, RGV flora/fauna and discovering beauty in nature.

Quinta Mazatlan, 600 Sunset Dr. - McAllen

Included with price of admission

10 a.m. - noon

Albert Bisterio

The Centennial Club

1410 Austin Ave – McAllen

8 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Real Ale 23rd Anniversary Celebration

Six beers from the Texas brewery will be featured with A View from Mars, an art exhibit and live music on the patio.

Roosevelt's at 7, 821 N. Main St. - McAllen

6 p.m.

2019 McHi Mariachi Summer Spectacular

Support the five-time state champions along with special guests as they put a spectacular concert.

McAllen High School, 2021 La Vista Ave. - McAllen

$5

6:30 p.m.

Ink and Iron Weekend

A weekend of motorcycles, custom cars, food, tattoos and music. Friday will feature the Women of Ink Magazine kick off party and pageant.

Desperado Harley Davidson, 1201 S. Bentsen Rd. - McAllen

5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Mario Aguliar

Famous Mexican YouTuber will perform.

McAllen Performing Arts Center, 801 Convention Center Blvd.

$35 - $80

8 p.m.

Saturday

June 8

Albert Bisterio

The Centennial Club

1410 Austin Ave – McAllen

8 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Ink and Iron Weekend

A bike show and a custom car show and shine will highlight the day. The AFSP will be hosting a plate sale for participants in the ride. Live music from Hair Factory.

Desperado Harley Davidson, 1201 S. Bentsen Rd. - McAllen

10 a.m.

Nature Detective Walk

Explore nature investigating every nook and cranny of the property.

Quinta Mazatlan, 600 Sunset Dr. - McAllen

9 a.m. - noon

Father's Day Family Event

Event will include Lucha Libre, Bingo and a Pelicula Mexicana.

Old Hidalgo Pump House, 902 S. 2nd St. - Hidalgo

Free

4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

John Milton

McAllen Performing Arts Center

801 Convention Center Blvd. - McAllen

$25

8 p.m.

Beginner Oil Painting w/ Paul

Material list fee $15 paid to instructor, cash only

McAllen Creative Incubator, 601 N. Main St. - McALlen

10 a.m. - noon

Sunset Live Outdoor Concert Series

Featuring Beatriz Gonzalez, Christina Gurrola, Felicia Rivera, Gabriela ARI, Viviana Villalon, Alexa Michelle Posas, Emma Grace Escobar.

McAllen Oval Park – Convention Center Campus

Free

6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Movies in the Park

Peter Rabbit

Victor Garcia Park, 205 W. Polk Ave. - Pharr

Free

7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Postcards to Gloria

A celebration of the life and work of Gloria E. Anzaldua featuring poetry, crafting and conversation.

McAllen Public Library, 4001 N. 23rd St. - McAllen

3 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Sunday

June 9

John Milton

McAllen Performing Arts Center

801 Convention Center Blvd. - McAllen

$25

8 p.m.

Last Names of Nuevo Leon

A lecture about the progenitors of the surnames: Benavides, Chapa, De Leon, Garza, Hinojosa, Montemayor, Sepulveda, Trevino and Villarreal.

Speer Memorial Library, 801 E. 12th St. - Mission

2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Forest Bathing (Nature Meditation)

Immerse your senses and connect with nature through forest bathing.

McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W. Bus. 83 – McAllen

9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Filipino Festival

The event will consist of cultural dances, Filipino songs, food, cultural presentations, karaoke and more.

Edinburg City Hall, 415 W. University Dr. - Edinburg

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Monday

June 10

Sunset Botany Tour

Join a staff botanist for a walk on the trail to explore native plants.

McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W. Bus 83 – McAllen

7:35 p.m. - 8:15 p.m.

Kinky Boots (Touring)

McAllen Performing Arts Center

801 Convention Center Blvd. - McAllen

$55 - $80

7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

June 11

Digital Storytelling

Create compelling and thought-provoking podcasts, mini-documentaries, electronic memoirs and other media designed to be shared with a digital audience. Max 12 students.

McAllen Creative Incubator, 601 N. Main St. - McAllen

$70

6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Run in the Woods

Join a staff member for a run around the the half mile loop.

McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W. Bus. 83 – McAllen

7:15 p.m.