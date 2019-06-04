Events from June 5 - June 11
Wednesday
June 5
Wednesday Night Comedy
Andy Huggins headlines with special guests Mike Rao, Francisco Flores, Freddy G and Michael Paul Garcia.
Cine El Rey, 311 S. 17th St. - McAllen
$10
8 p.m.
Nature Nurture
Earn school credit over the summer by volunteering and learning about environmental education.
Quinta Mazatlan, 600 Sunset Dr. - McAllen
9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Petrus Sour Blackberry
A blend of Petrus aged pale sour and blackberry, aged in 24 months in an oak foeder.
Grain to Glass, 5921 N. 23rd – McAllen
6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Waffle Wednesday
Making every dollar count, Stephania Ortega & Nate Garcia will explore strategies to make digital marketing dollars stretch.
Grindstone Coworking, 506 W. University Dr. - Edinburg
$15
9:30 a.m.
Thursday
June 6
How to Talk so Your Teen Listens
An interactive workshop on parent and teen communication with award winning author Laura Lyles Reagan.
Sekula Library, 1906 S. Closner Blvd- Edinburg
6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Creatures of the Night Hike
Learn about animals that prefer to active as the sun goes down while looking for night critters. Call (956) 381-9922 to register.
Edinburg Scenic Wetlands & World Birding Center, 714 S. Raul Longoria Rd.
$2 non-member, free for members
8 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Nature Nuggets: Fun with Furry Friends Animals
Children will be learning all about the different mammals that can be found in the lower RGV.
Quinta Mazatlan, 600 Sunset Dr. - McAllen
10 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Stars & Skies: Water in Space
Explore space through special hands-on activities and planetarium presentations.
International Museum of Art of Science, 1900 W. Nolana Ave. - McAllen
Included with price of admission
3 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Lorelei Brewing Pint Night
Featuring Rum Barrel Aged Stout Merdude, paired with a side car of rum.
Smoking Moon BBQ & Beer Garden, 1617 W. Polk Ave. - McAllen
8 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Friday
June 7
Photo Fun Fridays
BYOCamera, if not Quinta will provide one, every Friday the summer of Nature Photography Workshops. Children ages 7-13 are invited to learn more about photography, RGV flora/fauna and discovering beauty in nature.
Quinta Mazatlan, 600 Sunset Dr. - McAllen
Included with price of admission
10 a.m. - noon
Albert Bisterio
The Centennial Club
1410 Austin Ave – McAllen
8 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Real Ale 23rd Anniversary Celebration
Six beers from the Texas brewery will be featured with A View from Mars, an art exhibit and live music on the patio.
Roosevelt's at 7, 821 N. Main St. - McAllen
6 p.m.
2019 McHi Mariachi Summer Spectacular
Support the five-time state champions along with special guests as they put a spectacular concert.
McAllen High School, 2021 La Vista Ave. - McAllen
$5
6:30 p.m.
Ink and Iron Weekend
A weekend of motorcycles, custom cars, food, tattoos and music. Friday will feature the Women of Ink Magazine kick off party and pageant.
Desperado Harley Davidson, 1201 S. Bentsen Rd. - McAllen
5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Mario Aguliar
Famous Mexican YouTuber will perform.
McAllen Performing Arts Center, 801 Convention Center Blvd.
$35 - $80
8 p.m.
Saturday
June 8
Albert Bisterio
The Centennial Club
1410 Austin Ave – McAllen
8 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Ink and Iron Weekend
A bike show and a custom car show and shine will highlight the day. The AFSP will be hosting a plate sale for participants in the ride. Live music from Hair Factory.
Desperado Harley Davidson, 1201 S. Bentsen Rd. - McAllen
10 a.m.
Nature Detective Walk
Explore nature investigating every nook and cranny of the property.
Quinta Mazatlan, 600 Sunset Dr. - McAllen
9 a.m. - noon
Father's Day Family Event
Event will include Lucha Libre, Bingo and a Pelicula Mexicana.
Old Hidalgo Pump House, 902 S. 2nd St. - Hidalgo
Free
4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
John Milton
McAllen Performing Arts Center
801 Convention Center Blvd. - McAllen
$25
8 p.m.
Beginner Oil Painting w/ Paul
Material list fee $15 paid to instructor, cash only
McAllen Creative Incubator, 601 N. Main St. - McALlen
10 a.m. - noon
Sunset Live Outdoor Concert Series
Featuring Beatriz Gonzalez, Christina Gurrola, Felicia Rivera, Gabriela ARI, Viviana Villalon, Alexa Michelle Posas, Emma Grace Escobar.
McAllen Oval Park – Convention Center Campus
Free
6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Movies in the Park
Peter Rabbit
Victor Garcia Park, 205 W. Polk Ave. - Pharr
Free
7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Postcards to Gloria
A celebration of the life and work of Gloria E. Anzaldua featuring poetry, crafting and conversation.
McAllen Public Library, 4001 N. 23rd St. - McAllen
3 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Sunday
June 9
John Milton
McAllen Performing Arts Center
801 Convention Center Blvd. - McAllen
$25
8 p.m.
Last Names of Nuevo Leon
A lecture about the progenitors of the surnames: Benavides, Chapa, De Leon, Garza, Hinojosa, Montemayor, Sepulveda, Trevino and Villarreal.
Speer Memorial Library, 801 E. 12th St. - Mission
2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Forest Bathing (Nature Meditation)
Immerse your senses and connect with nature through forest bathing.
McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W. Bus. 83 – McAllen
9 a.m. - 10 a.m.
Filipino Festival
The event will consist of cultural dances, Filipino songs, food, cultural presentations, karaoke and more.
Edinburg City Hall, 415 W. University Dr. - Edinburg
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Monday
June 10
Sunset Botany Tour
Join a staff botanist for a walk on the trail to explore native plants.
McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W. Bus 83 – McAllen
7:35 p.m. - 8:15 p.m.
Kinky Boots (Touring)
McAllen Performing Arts Center
801 Convention Center Blvd. - McAllen
$55 - $80
7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
June 11
Digital Storytelling
Create compelling and thought-provoking podcasts, mini-documentaries, electronic memoirs and other media designed to be shared with a digital audience. Max 12 students.
McAllen Creative Incubator, 601 N. Main St. - McAllen
$70
6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Run in the Woods
Join a staff member for a run around the the half mile loop.
McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W. Bus. 83 – McAllen
7:15 p.m.