Boys & Girls Clubs of Edinburg Rio Grande Valley is accepting registration for the Summer 2019 program which began Monday, June 3, 2019 and will end Friday, August 9, 2019.

Register your children Monday -Friday from 8:30 AM – 5:30 PM at the Legacy Center, located on 702 Cullen Street (Rogers & 281). This 10 week Summer Youth Camp for youth ages 6-12 starts at 7:30 am and ends at 5:30 pm and includes breakfast and lunch. The Teen Supreme Camp for those selected as Jr. Staff members will also be available from 7:30am-5:30pm. Slots are limited. The registration cost is $100 per participant. Camp Kits are $15 each and includes t-shirt, concession card and lanyard. There are 75 registration fee scholarships available for qualifying families on a first come first serve basis as well as scholarships for military families.

This summer those in the Sunshine and Teen Supreme Camps will experience SUMMER FUN through the interesting activities planned such as, field trips, arts & crafts, cultural arts, reading program, computer lab, games room activities, STEM (hands on science) and indoor recreation, as well as outdoor recreation. In addition, Club members will explore far-away destinations, discover new adventures, examine the world around us, and learn new sports and leisure skills, participate in Music/Dance/Art and Drama, and gain new knowledge in technology as they participate in activities centered on the theme of “Summer FUN.” Boys & Girls Clubs of Edinburg RGV runs National BGCA Programs that provide members with learning opportunities while having fun. Sessions with topics such as, diversity, prevention and educational assistance will definitely impact your child’s summer experience and more importantly help in retaining their educational skills learned during the school year. In addition, we will conduct the BGCA Junior Staff Career Exploration Program designed for youth 13-19. This program gives teens vital hands-on work experience that will prepare them for future employment through service-learning opportunities.

For the convenience of the parents, we will continue to offer the Summer After Hours Camps Monday-Thursday from 5:30pm -6:30pm, as needed. Camp workshop selection will include and choice of athletics, and a selection of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math sessions. The Summer After Hours Camps are $35 per week.

We invite all children from Edinburg and the surrounding areas to come and spend the summer with us. If you are interested in having your child participate in a fun and comprehensive summer program, you are encouraged to give the Boys & Girls Clubs of Edinburg RGV a call at 383-CLUB (2582) or visit us at the Legacy Center 702 Cullen Street(Rogers & 281) or www.edinburgkids.com.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Edinburg RGV is a proud City of Edinburg partner and agency of United Way of South Texas.