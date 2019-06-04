The City of Edinburg will be hosting a free Juneteenth Jubilee on Saturday, June 15, 2019, to showcase the rich African-American heritage and culture of the Rio Grande Valley, past and present.

The program will include the 26th Annual Memorial Observation at the Restlawn Cemetery from 9:00 am to 11:00 am followed by a reception to include a sampling of soul food, a presentation of historical information, church choir performances, vendors, food and more at Boys & Girls Clubs of Edinburg RGV from 11:30 am to 2:00 pm followed by a community festival from 2:00 pm to 5 pm. Restlawn Cemetery is located at 1701 E. Richardson Road. Boys & Girls Clubs of Edinburg RGV is located 702 Cullen Street.

Richardson Road, Edinburg, Texas

About Juneteenth

The observance of Juneteenth is about the journey and achievement of African Americans - from a horrific period of sanctioned enslavement to the pinnacle of human endeavors. It is a story of pride, resilience, and determination that will always be of historical and spiritual importance – as it serves us well to understand that together, we can overcome all obstacles in our path.

As we know it, June 19th, 1865, was the day word reached the enslaved in Galveston, Texas that their emancipation had been made formal, though it had been so since January 1, 1863. And with those words, our country changed, this world changed. And, with bold and contentious decisions, we have continued to change – striving always to make it right, to make it better for all.

Again, we have the opportunity to look back at this nearly century-and-a-half journey of progress. We pay homage to those who have gone before us, those that have paved the road to freedom – many with their lives. We stand on their shoulders. We, as a collective, from all walks of life, are a part of this victory. We celebrate freedom.

Through our celebrations, we reflect this independence. Through grassroots organizing and community collaboration, we enjoy the creativity and dedication that produce celebrations from the dinner table to the backyard barbeque, from the neighborhood block party to the citywide parade, and from the school cafeteria to the corporate conference room. There is no governing body that sanctions or approves Juneteenth celebrations or Juneteenth organizations. We encourage everyone to participate in a local event or start their own tradition. Strengthening the ties that bind us should always be our objective. Unity and peace are our goals.

For more information about the event contact Magdiel Castle at 956.383.6246 or visit www.edinburgarts.com.