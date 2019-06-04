Over the course of a week campers from ages 5 to 18 will be taught lessons in basketball by the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Men's Basketball team.

Spearheaded by special assistant to the head coach Caleb Villarreal, the camp will feature a little kids camp, shooting camp, skills camp, team camp and in August a back to school elite camp.

Little Kids Camp (June 8, 9:30-11:30 a.m.)

This is an opportunity for kids ages 5-7 to learn the basic fundamentals of basketball. Our campers will also learn just how fun it is to be a basketball player at UTRGV. The cost is $40 per camper in advance and $60 at the door.

“We want to introduce young kids to basketball and we think it is important to get them in at a young age,” Villarreal said. “Especially now, it being UTRGV now and getting the kids on campus with their parents so they can share that experience.”

Shooting Camp (June 8, 1:30-3:30 p.m.)

This camp will focus on every player’s favorite part of the game, shooting the ball. Whether campers model their shooting form after some of the greats such as Stephen Curry, Dirk Nowitzki, Klay Thompson, or Kyle Korver, campers will learn the fundamentals that all of these professionals mastered before they were able to shoot the ball the way they do now. This camp will not include basic shooting drills, but rather hard work at a fast pace to get better using new drills. This camp is for children ages 10-18 and the cost is $50 per camper in advance and $75 at the door.

For the shooting camp Villarreal said it is always one of their most successful camps. From the start of the camp until it finishes, campers are going to shoot the ball. Each coach breaks down drills based off shooting.

Skills Camp (June 10, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.)

This camp is for basketball players of all levels, from beginner to advanced, from ages 8-18. The goal is to better equip campers with the skills and teaching points necessary to take their games to the next level.The cost is $125 per camper in advance and $150 at the door.

With the skills camp Villarreal said coaches have more time to teach because it is all day. There are usually enough campers to where games are being played in the afternoon.

“At the end of the day every kid wants to shoot and play games,” Villarreal said.

The skills camp will also feature a group of speakers ranging from academic counselors to coaches so campers can get an in depth knowledge of what it takes to be a Division I NCAA basketball player.

Team Camp (June 14-16)

This camp is open to junior varsity & varsity high school teams and AAU travel teams. This is an opportunity to get an early look at how a team will be during the upcoming season against some of the best competition in front of the UTRGV men’s basketball coaching staff. There will be pool play with a four-game guarantee. Tournament play begins on June 14 with a championship game on June 16. The cost is $200 per team.

Team camp is great for students trying to walk on to a team. By attending the coaches get to see the players up close and personal. A player may be outstanding with their skills but how they play with a team is instrumental playing at the collegiate level.

“The sooner the coach and our staff can see you the better it is for you,” Villarreal said.

Back to School Elite Camp (Aug. 9-10, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.)

This camp is for more advanced basketball players with experience playing with a varsity high school program and on the AAU circuit. This is for serious players who want to be coached at a high level and go up against the best in both the Rio Grande Valley, and the whole state of Texas. The cost is $75 per camper in advance and $100 at the door.

“Camps are a fun time of the year for us because we get to teach kids the fundamentals, show them how we do things, and most importantly, have fun,” UTRGV head coach Lew Hill said. “We love when people come because we get a chance to meet people that we’ll then see throughout the year in the community and at the games. This is a great opportunity to give back to the community.”