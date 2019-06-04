Registration open for various programs

The City of McAllen Parks & Recreation Department (McPARD) Summer Season Programs are fun, educational, fulfilling and, filling up fast! The first summer session of programs are already closed and registration is now open for the second summer session of programs.

The 2019 McPARD Summer Season includes camps at the three City of McAllen community Centers; learn-to-swim classes; athletic programming, such as lessons in a variety of activities; as well as outdoor recreation activities with a focus on letting kids be kids. Additionally, in collaboration with the McAllen I.S.D. Summertime Food Program, all three community centers offer breakfast and lunch for children age 0-18. Throughout the summer session, kids are in a safe environment with nurturing adults where they feel welcome and explore new talents and interests to reach their potential.

Please note that there are different fees associated with the various camps and programs.

To learn more or to register about the City of McAllen Parks & Recreation Summer Programs and special events, visit www.mcallenparks.net, follow them on social media @mcallenparks, or call 956-681-3333.