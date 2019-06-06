The Edinburg Economic Development Corporation, Edinburg Chamber of Commerce, and Workforce Solutions are partnering to host the largest Job Fair in the city—“Employ Edinburg.” Over 50 employers from throughout the area are expected to participate including the City of Edinburg, UTRGV, Doctor’s Hospital at Renaissance, Bert Ogden, Region One, Wonderful Citrus, Taco Palenque, Muelle 37, and many more. The Job Fair will take place on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, from 9 am to 1 pm at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance (118 Paseo Del Prado).

“Edinburg continues to grow and as we do, employers are in need of employees with different skills sets, educational levels, and professional backgrounds,” said Edinburg Economic Development Director Joey Treviño. “We want our local businesses to invest in our community and work with us to hire our workforce,” he added. “This is our largest job fair in the city and we have been busy planning, marketing, and reaching out to our local employers from all industries to ensure that their needs are met,” he continued.

More than 50 employers from a variety of business industries will be at the Job Fair including:

UTRGV

Edinburg Citrus

Border Patrol

Trifecta

US Citrus

HEB Park

Black Turtle

Biomat

MMC

Bert Ogden Dealerships

Bert Ogden Arena

UTRGV - Police Dept.

Auntie Ann’s

AARP

Teleperformance

Region One

El Pollo Loco

Senior Care

Wonderful Citrus

Wal-Mart

IDEA Public Schools

City of Edinburg

Maximus

Dominos

7 Eleven

Doctor’s Hospital at Renaissance

Chasesource

AppleOne

Windsor Arbor View

TX Dept. of Criminal Justice

Luby’s DHR

Gorditas Dona Torta

Taco Ole

Muelle 37

Dollar Tree

Walgreens

Kumori’s

Taco Palenque

Spectrum

South Texas Health System

D&S Texas Icon Contraction

JC Penny’s

Cornerstone Regional Hospital

Hidalgo County

U.S. Census

Rio Grande Steel

Texas D.o.T.

Kemper

Vantage Bank Texas

Texas Dept. of Public Safety

Raising Canes

TWC Unemployment Division

Recently, Edinburg has experienced the lowest unemployment rates the city has seen in over a decade. Just last month, the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) released its April 2019 Labor Market and Employment report which showed that Edinburg hit a historically low unemployment rate of 3.7%. The previous lowest unemployment rate recorded for Edinburg was 4.0% in 2008.

“This decrease in our unemployment rate is directly attributed to our growth in business development,” stated Jorge Luis Salinas, City Commissioner and Edinburg EDC Board President. “We are proud to have so many new businesses opening shop in the City of Edinburg and as such, we want to ensure that they are looking at our citizens for their workforce needs,” he stated. “We have been holding job fairs every few months and are proud to work with all our local partners to host the largest job fair yet,” Salinas added.

There is no pre-registration required. All interested applicants need only show up and sign in to participate. For more information or to register, please contact the Edinburg EDC at (956) 383-7124 or email michael@edinburgedc.com. See attached flyer.