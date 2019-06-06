Texas Tech's hopes of winning its first national championship in track and field remained intact after the first day of the NCAA outdoor track and field meet.

Star sprinter Divine Odururu did his thing and a few Red Raiders exceeded their pre-meet projection, giving top-ranked Tech a boost Wednesday at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.

Odururu ran the fastest times in the semifinals of the 100 meters and the 200 meters — a wind-assisted 9.96 seconds and a wind-legal 19.97 — and helped Tech break a school record and advance to the finals in the sprint relay.

Just like last month in Waco, Oduduru went sub-10 and sub-20 in the sprints.

"It's just incredible," Tech coach Wes Kittley said. "He's the best I've ever had, and one of the very, very best I believe I've ever seen."

First place in finals events are good for 10 points, so the Nigerian Olympic team member can deliver 20 points to the Tech cause if he can sweep the sprints on Friday.

The 400-meter relay team of Keion Sutton, Oduduru, Andrew Hudson and Jacolby Shelton got the baton around in 38.57 seconds, breaking the school record for the third time this year. By finishing second in their heat, they advanced automatically to the finals.

The finals in most men's events are Friday.

The Red Raiders scored eight points on the first day with pole vaulters Brandon Bray and Drew McMichael and long jumper Justin Hall all surprising to the upside. Bray and McMichael finished seventh and eighth by clearing personal records of 18 feet, 8 1/4 inches and 18-4 1/2. Both also broke McMichael's school record set earlier this year.

"Both those guys set tremendous personal bests today," Kittley said.

It was the first time for seven vaulters to clear at least 18-8 1/4 at the NCAA championships, and Bray's height was the highest for a seventh-place finisher.

Only top-eight finishers score. Bray and McMichael were ranked outside the top eight going in, so their three points combined are bonus points, in effect.

The same went for Hall, who finished fourth in the long jump with a personal record 26-5. Hall, ranked 16th going into the meet, got the Red Raiders five points.

The top eight finishers in each event are accorded first-team all-America status, so Bray, McMichael and Hall all will have that distinction.

Hall's performance salvaged an event in which the Red Raiders projected to score more, however. Seniors Odaine Lewis (25-6 1/4) and Charles Brown (25-3 1/4), each ranked inside the top five based on their season bests, finished ninth and 13th.

Oduduru's showing was part of an excellent first day for the Red Raiders in running events. Also advancing to Friday's final were Vincent Crisp and Jonah Koech in the 800 meters, Norman Grimes in the 400-meter hurdles and Hudson in the 200 meters.

"We didn't have many casualties at all in the running," Kittley said, "so I was really pleased with what we did. I told them to fill up lanes (for the finals), and that's what we did today to give us a chance on Friday."

All will score points, provided they merely finish their finals races. Crisp also represents bonus points, considering he was ranked 19th coming into the meet. The senior from North Carolina ran a season-best 1 minute, 47.46 seconds, qualifying on time after the three semifinal heats were completed.

Koech ran 1:47.86 and advanced automatically by winning his heat.

Grimes advanced automatically by finishing second in his heat of the 400 hurdles. His time, 49.39, was third fastest overall.

Hudson ran a wind-legal 20.09 in the 200 to make the final in that event.

Werner Bouwer finished 12th in the javelin, throwing 227-0.

Axel Hubert is 12th after the first day of the decathlon, though the freshman from France generally has his best events on the second day of the 10-event competition.