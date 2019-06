Mission Consolidated Independent School District is offering a Summer Seamless Option food service program. Through this program meals are provided to anyone ages 1-18 for free. This year’s program has expanded to more locations and also includes special school buses that have been converted into mobile cafeterias.

Mission High School

1802 Cleo Dawson, Mission

June 5 - August 2 (Monday-Friday)B: 7:00 am - 8:00 am / L: 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Veterans Memorial High School

700 E. Two Mile Rd., Mission

June 3 - August 2 (Monday-Friday) B: 7:30 am - 8:30 am / L: 11:30 am - 1:00pm

Mission Collegiate High School

605 S. Los Ebanos Rd., Alton

June 4 - June 7 (Tuesday- Friday)B: 7:30 am - 8:00 am / L: 11:30 am - 12:30pm

Mission Junior High School

415 E. 14th St., Mission

June 5 - July 26 (Monday-Thursday)B: 7:15 am - 8:00 am / L: 11:30 am - 1:00pm

Marcell Elementary

1101 N. Holland Ave., Mission

June 5 - June 27 (Monday-Thursday)B: 7:00 am - 8:00 am / L: 11:30 am - 1:00pm

Pearson Elementary

315 Holland Ave., Mission

June 5 - June 7 (Wednesday-Friday)B: 7:30 am - 8:00 am / L: 11:00 am - 11:30am

Mims Elementary

200 E. 2 Mile Rd., Mission

June 5 - June 27 (Monday-Thursday)B: 7:00 am - 8:00 am / L: 11:30 am - 1:00pm

R. Cavazos Elementary

803 S. Los Ebanos Blvd., Alton

June 5 - June 27 (Monday-Thursday)B: 7:00 am - 8:30 am / L: 11:30 am - 12:30pm

Roosevelt Alternative School

407 E. 3rd Street, Mission

June 5 - June 27 (Monday-Thursday)B: 8:00 am - 8:30 am / L: 11:00 am - 11:30pm

Alton Recreation Center

349 Dawes Ave., Alton

June 10 - July 26 (Monday-Friday) B: 8:00 am - 8:45am / L: 11:30 am - 12:30pm

Speer Memorial Library

801 E. 12th St., Mission

June 5 - August 2 (Monday-Friday)L: 11:30 am - 1:00pm

Agape Christian School

1401 E. 24th St., Mission

June 3 - June 28 (Monday - Friday) B: 8:00 - 8:30 am / L: 11:30am - 12:00pm

Total Commitment in Ministries Church

11435 N. Bryan Rd., Mission

June 10 - June 14 (Monday-Friday) B: 8:30 am - 9:00 am / L: 1:00 pm - 1:30pm

Premier High School of Mission

1203 St. Claire Street, Mission

June 10 - June 27 (Monday-Thursday) B: 8:00 am - 8:30 am / L: 11:00 am - 11:30am

San Martin De Porres Catholic Church

621 West Main Ave., Alton

June 3 - June 14 (Monday-Friday) B: 9:00 am - 9:30 am / L: 12:30 pm - 1:45pm

Mission Bus #1

Conway and Carter Street, Alton

June 5 - August 2 (Monday-Friday) B: 8:15 am - 8:45 am / L: 11:00 am - 11:45am

Mission Bus #1, Site #2

Inspiration and 5 Mile Line, Alton

June 6 - August 2 (Monday-Friday) B: 9:00 am - 9:30 am / L: 12:00 pm - 1:00pm

Mission Bus #2

Los Ebanos and Barnes St., Mission

June 5 - August 2 (Monday-Friday) B: 8:15 am - 8:45 am / L: 11:00 am - 12:00pm

Mission Bus #2, Site #2

Inspiration and 4 Mile Line, Alton

June 5 - August 2 (Monday-Friday) B: 9:00 am - 9:30 am / L: 12:15 am - 1:00pm

Our Lady of San Juan De Los Campos

1052 Washingtion St., Mission

June 4 - June 27 (Tuesday-Thursday) L: 12:00 pm - 1:00pm

Alton Regional Training Center

416 S. Alton Blvd., Mission

July 1- July 25 (Monday-Thursday) B: 8:00 am - 8:30 am / L: 12:00 pm - 12:45pm

Please check with the building nearest you for possible changes to serving times. More information is also available through the Mission CISD Child Nutrition Program at 956-323-3800.