Veterans Memorial High School Cheerleaders Alyssa Rodriguez and Aileen Ybarra have signed their letter of commitment to cheer for the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio. This is the first cheer signing for VMHS under the direction of Coaches Melissa Guerrero and Mimi Cano.

The ladies tried out on May 4 and were offered a spot on the cheer team along with a scholarship. They have been cheer squad members for 4 years at VMHS.

Alyssa Rodriguez daughter of Marissa Femat. Aileen Ybarra daughter of Carlos and Ludivina Contreras and John Anthony Ybarra.