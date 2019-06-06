The melodic sounds of Beethoven and Mozart will compete with the noise of jackhammers and backhoes this summer as construction crews tackle improvements on Camp Craft Road near Armstrong Community Music School.

The school, which draws around 2,000 people for lessons and events each week, has informed students and staff about the construction, which prevents drivers from turning onto Camp Craft Road from Bee Cave Road, said Liz Cass, Armstrong’s executive director.

“We are kind of used to it because we have a low water crossing (nearby), so sometimes our parking lot is blocked via Bee Cave Road,” she said. “But you can always get to us from Westbank (Drive), and we are used to having to communicate with families and students about that.”

Camp Craft Road closed Saturday for road and drainage improvements stretching from Bee Cave Road to Eanes School Road. Officials expect the road to reopen in August.

The road, which runs alongside Eanes Elementary and Westlake High School, is known to close for flooding and often sees a line of traffic as school lets out for the afternoon.

The music school, which offers group and private lessons to students of all ages, moved to the Westlake community about seven years ago. Cass said over the years the business has seen a lot of growth in the area and an increase in traffic. Improvements will bring the music school, area businesses and Eanes school district campuses some relief, city officials have said.

“All the road improvements seem like they are going to be beneficial,” Cass said. “We’re just trying to roll with it. While it’s temporarily hard, we know it will ultimately be a good thing.”

The city plans to widen Camp Craft at the Bee Cave Road intersection to allow for a longer center turn lane in an effort to improve traffic flow. The project will also create a larger storm sewer and extend the sidewalk on the east side of the street.

Water District 10 is also expected to do drainage improvements on the road—installing a new 12-inch waterline from Bee Cave Road to Eanes School Road.

The city and water district are working together to minimize the impact on residents and plan to finish the project before school starts in August.

Construction along Bee Cave Road also continues with improvements now stretching from Camp Craft Road to Walsh Tarlton Lane.

Crews are pouring sidewalks and driveways, building retaining walls and adding topsoil, Brad Wheelis, spokesperson with the Texas Department of Transportation, said.

In addition to completion of work from Redbud Trail to Camp Craft Road, the work from Camp Craft Road to Westlake Drive has also been completed. All waterline improvements and about 95% of storm sewer upgrades are completed as well.

The $29 million project, which is funded by TxDOT, began in November 2016.

In an effort to improve mobility and safety, the project includes building a center-turn lane between Redbud Trail and Walsh Tarlton Lane, as well as adding shoulders and sidewalks spanning approximately two miles.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.