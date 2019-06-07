Acting classes for adults, instructed by Luis Moreno, are being offered at Pharr Community Theater, 213 W Newcombe Ave. Pharr, TX, starting June 12 through July 20 for six weeks. Two 90 minute classes per week will be held Wednesdays at 7:30 and Saturdays at 1:30 pm.

In this 6 week introductory acting course the student will learn the basic yet essential skills an actor must develop for his/her craft to grow. The development will stem from understanding script interpretation and analysis and using the power of imagination in order to reach a full range of truthful character motivations. Students will run intensives on monologues and scenes ranging from classical to contemporary while understanding the history, politics, and socio-economic climate of the particular era.

Luis Moreno is a student at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and has been acting in the Theatre for nearly 20 years all around the RGV. From comedic to drama, Aeschylus to Miller, Luis has had the humbling privilege to portray a wide range of characters.

Tuition is 125.00 for the 18 hours workshop. Those wishing to register can do so starting one hour before the first class or by texting or calling 956-655-9308. Class size is limited to 10 students on a first come first served basis. Classes for kids and teens will be announced soon. You can also like and message Pharr Community Theater Co. on FB.