Dr. Guy Bailey is a man in love. He has a love for the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, and a love for the RGV. He expressed as much at the Edinburg Chamber Public Affairs Luncheon on Thursday May 30, 2019, at the Edinburg Conference Center in front of a packed house. During his “State of the University Address,” Dr. Bailey spoke about the profound impact the university is having on the region, the state, and also on a national level.

“Educational opportunity is expanding dramatically,” said Dr. Bailey. “As we go forward, you’ll see more and more new programs, more and more opportunities for our students.” He went on to say, “We are still developing programs, we’re still growing, we’re still developing partnerships. People are supporting us. What more can you ask for?” He went on to say that the valley has become a “very easy sell.”

Dr. Bailey also boasted about the national coverage that the university is receiving. “The most gratifying thing is how we have been recognized by agencies that evaluate universities around the country,” he stated. “U.S. News and World Reports ranks universities on input, that is, the SAT score you bring to college or your high school rank, and the amount of money that universities have to spend per student, and then your reputation,” Bailey said. “There are other agencies that rank universities on output. One is BestColleges.com, and the other is Washington Monthly. BestColleges.com ranked universities in the state of Texas, and they ranked only three ahead of us.”

The university ranked 79th in Washington Monthly among 316 national universities. Only two universities ranked higher, Texas A&M and UT Austin. UTRGV was ranked first, however, as having the lowest net price. “When you start looking at performance at first-generation students, we are first in the state, and fifth in the nation,” Bailey said.

The Public Affairs Luncheons are an initiative introduced in 2006, and since then have featured popular topics with speakers that cover important community and legislative issues. The vision is to inform, involve and educate chamber investors and civic leaders. The event also allows business professionals to meet, network and create opportunities for the companies they represent.

