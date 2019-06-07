Sandrine Agbeko, a student from McAllen ISD’s Lamar Academy, won first place will have her artwork on display in the nation’s capitol in Washington, D.C. after winning first place in an art contest.

She took first in the 37th annual Congressional Art Competition for District 15. The winners were announced in May at the office of Congressman Vicente Gonzalez.

Her artwork will be displayed, for one year, at the U.S. Capitol. Each spring, a nation-wide high school arts competition is sponsored by the Members of the U.S. House of Representatives.