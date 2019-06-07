EDINBURG – Assistant District Attorney Nicole Rodriguez and Co-Counsel Assistant District Attorney Marcie Saenz of the Special Crimes Division obtained a guilty verdict on April 10, 2019, against Javier Alonzo Gonzalez, 57. He was found guilty of one count of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and three counts of Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact.

Gonzalez was sentenced on June 3, in the 398th District Court with presiding Judge L. Keno Vasquez and was sentenced to life imprisonment in the Institutional Division of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

The Special Crimes Division staff collaborated with a team of law enforcement investigators, forensic nurses, child protective services, and victim advocates to bring justice for the child victim.

“We commend the great investigative work of the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office,” said Hidalgo County District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez Jr. “Our office is very proud of the exemplary work of Assistant District Attorneys Nicole Rodriguez and Marcie Saenz and all the support staff who worked hard to seek justice and to give a voice to the child victim in the prosecution process.”

If you suspect child abuse please report by calling 1-800-252-5400. The hotline is answered 24 hours a day 7 days a week.