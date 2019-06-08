Denison Police

Outstanding warrants/fugitive — A vehicle was stopped June 4 for a traffic violation in the 600 block of South Burnett. The male driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant in Illinois and failure to identify/fugitive from justice.

Theft — A male complainant stated May 31 an unknown suspect stole his city of Denison trash can from his property in the 800 block of South French.

Fraud — A female complainant reported May 31 someone used her identity and was given a citation by a deputy from the Collin County Sheriff's Office. The investigation into fraudulent use/possession of identifying information will continue.

Theft — A female complainant stated May 31 an unknown suspect took some of her jewelry and some make-up from her room in the 3000 block of West Crawford.

Trespass — Officers responded June 1 to the call of a male trespassing at residences in the 700 block of Maple Row. The suspect was located in the 700 block of North 8th Avenue and was arrested for public intoxication.

Unauthorized use of vehicle — A female complainant reported June 1 two relatives borrowed her vehicle in the 800 block of South Travis and did not return it as agreed. A case will be forwarded to the Grayson County District Attorney's Office.

Erratic driver — Officers responded June 1 to the call of an erratic driver in the 3300 block of FM 120 West. The vehicle was located and the female driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated 3rd or more and driving while license invalid.

Possible burglary in progress — Officers responded June 1 to a possible burglary in progress in the 200 block of Mauk Circle. A male suspect was arrested for public intoxication after being located at the back door of a residence.

Suspicious activity — Officers responded June 2 to a call reporting suspicious activity in the 400 block of East Morton. A male suspect was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, tampering with evidence and evading arrest with previous convictions.

Assault — A female victim stated June 3 she was assaulted by her estranged husband. She stated he threw her around and shut a car door on her arm. The suspect was not at the scene when officers arrived. The investigation will continue.

Theft — A complainant reported June 4 that someone stole building materials from a job site in the 500 block of East Acheson. Officers are following up on leads.