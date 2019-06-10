CENTRAL AUSTIN

Six-week mental health class

offered to parents, caregivers

The Austin affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness will offer a free six-week program for parents and family caregivers of children and teens who are experiencing signs of behavioral or mental health concerns or who have a diagnosis.

"Basics" classes will run from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays starting June 29. The class will meet in the Nifty Fifty Diner at Austin State Hospital, 4110 Guadalupe St., and will feature critical strategies for taking care of a child at home, at school and when they are getting medical care.

Registration is required at namiaustin.org/nami-basics.

GEORGETOWN

Senior living community

planned to open in 2021

MedCore Partners and Watermark Retirement Communities have announced the design of a 225-unit senior living community on the northeast corner of Williams Drive and Del Webb Boulevard.

The development team recently closed on a 13.15-acre tract at the south entrance to Sun City, a master planned community. Phase I of the resort-style senior living campus will offer 125 independent living, 80 assisted living and 20 memory care residences.

The studio, one- and two-bedroom units will be leased on a monthly rental basis. Construction on the 270,000-square-foot project is expected to begin in January 2020 for an anticipated opening date in summer 2021. A second phase will add 90 independent living residences to the project, bringing the total unit count to 315.

PFLUGERVILLE

Learn about knee, hip pain

at hospital event Tuesday

A discussion on knee and hip pain will take place at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Pflugerville Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, 2600 Pflugerville Parkway.

Orthopedic surgeon Mark Geyer will lead a discussion on the anatomy of the knee and hip, pain points, and treatments available to reduce or eliminate pain.

Seating is limited, and registration is required by calling 844-279-3627 or visiting bswhealth.com/healthspeak.

AUSTIN

Mighty Citizen accepting

applications for grant

Austin-based Mighty Citizen has announced it is accepting applications for its first grant, a $25,000 gift to a U.S. nonprofit.

All nonprofits are eligible to apply, including qualified nonprofits and professional associations; institutes of higher education including community colleges and public and private universities; and local, state and federal government agencies. Applications are due by July 19.

Applicants may propose projects relating to user research, digital marketing, content, design, campaign strategy and implementation, and website enhancements. The grant will be awarded Sept. 19 at the Mighty Big Day conference.

For information and applications: mightycitizen.com/mightybiggrant.

WEST LAKE HILLS

City seeks volunteers

for bond advisory panel

The city of West Lake Hills is accepting applications through 4 p.m. June 19 from residents interested in serving on the Bond Advisory Committee.

The committee will be made up of five West Lake Hills Residents and will review the capital improvement projects proposed by the City Council to be voted on by residents Nov. 5. It was established to provide an opinion on the suitability and necessity of the proposed projects.

To apply: westlakehills.org.

ROUND ROCK

Free presentation Wednesday

on 'Understanding Arthritis'

Internal medicine resident physician Jonathan Calderon will present “Understanding Arthritis” at 3 p.m. Wednesday as part of the Baylor Scott & White Healthspeak series.

The free event will be at Affinity at Round Rock, 30 Cypress Blvd., and will include information on what arthritis is, its symptoms, common causes, and ways to prevent and treat the condition, which includes maintaining an active and healthy lifestyle.

Seating is limited, and registration is required by calling 844-279-3627 or visiting bswhealth.com/healthspeak.

GEORGETOWN

Sculpture artists sought

for outdoor exhibit

The city of Georgetown is seeking entries for the 2019-20 Sculpture Tour, a juried year-long outdoor exhibit in the Georgetown Cultural District.

Applications will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. Aug. 1.

Sculptors may submit up to three sculptures for consideration. Fifteen sculptures will be selected by the Georgetown Arts and Culture Board to be featured in the tour, which includes outdoor exhibits around the square and at the Georgetown Public Library.

Sculptures will be installed in November and will be on display until October 2020. All sculptors with works selected to be in the tour will be awarded a cash prize, including $1,500 for first place, $750 for second and $500 for honorable mention.

For more information: arts.georgetown.org/art/sculpture-tour.

