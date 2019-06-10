All southbound lanes of Capital of Texas Highway (Loop 360) have reopened after a rock slide blocked the road Monday, Texas Department of Transportation officials said.

Rocks fell into the road near the Pennybacker Bridge, causing two lanes to be shut down around noon, said transportation spokesman Brad Wheelis. Some boulders fell, but no injuries or damage have been reported so far, he said.

Austin police were called out to the area to assist with traffic around 10 a.m., but crews have since cleaned the area up.

While transportation officials do not investigate a rock slide when it happens naturally, it is possible that recent rain loosened up soil in the area and caused rocks to fall, Wheelis explained.

"This is kind of that area where we do occasionally have have rock slides. There are signs up there warning people," Wheelis said.