SAVE the DATE for the 6th Annual CASA Blanca Gala honoring Justice Leticia Hinojosa on Saturday, August 10th at Legacy Chapels, Edinburg, Texas. CASA of Hidalgo County, Inc (Court Appointed Special Advocates) Board Members are planning a fun filled evening with live music, dinner, live and silent auction and libations. In 1994, Justice Leticia Hinojosa through her foresight helped spearhead CASA of Hidalgo County, Inc. and has continued to serve hundreds of abused, neglected and foster children in Hidalgo County. For Gala sponsorships or tickets call 956-381-0346.

Become a CASA Volunteer at CASA of Hidalgo County, Inc.

Imagine the experience of children who are removed from their home, their family, their siblings, and everything they know and care about. They find themselves in a world filled with social workers, lawyers, judges and courtrooms where life-altering decisions are made on their behalf.

Fortunately, children in Hidalgo County can have a CASA Volunteer who is a Court Appointed Special Advocate. The CASA Volunteer is trained and committed to ensure that each child’s individual needs remain a priority in an overburdened child welfare system.

In Hidalgo County, our volunteers serve as the guardian ad litem (GAL), an official representative in a Child Protective Services (CPS) case entitled to access information about the child's situation and required to make reports to the court in the child's best interest.

Our next information session is on Wednesday, June 19th at 11:30am. The session will take place at our office located at 1001 S. 10th Ave. in Edinburg.