The City of Edinburg invites the community to an opening art exhibit reception on Wednesday, June 12th at the Dustin M. Sekula Memorial Library. The reception will be from 6 pm – 8 pm in the Roberts Family Exhibit Hall in the library lobby.

Dr. Lisa Kay Irby felt the need to define herself through colorful and poetic stories represented in her writings, from a very young age. She also found an observable and interpretative voice through photography and the creation of abstract paintings and whimsical drawings. In 1980 she began her professional artistic journey in the field of photography at The Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Since that time, she has received several degrees including a B.A. in Spanish and Linguistics from Indiana University, a Master’s in counseling and Guidance and her Doctorate in Educational Leadership and Policy Making from the University of Texas-Pan American. She has taught in several Valley school districts, been an Instructional Coach and also served as an Assistant Principal. In 2018 she retired from the field of education to pursue being an artist full-time.

The reception is free and open to the public, the artist will be in attendance for questions and information about her work. For more information or questions, contact the Sekula Memorial Library at 956-383-6246.