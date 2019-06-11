EDINBURG - Imagine a time where great flocks of mammoths grazed on the prairies of South Texas. How would the first peoples have hunted these great beasts? Or, what if you were with Colonel José de Escandon on his survey of the Rio Grande? How would life change for your family in a new land with different people? Experience elements of these time periods during Summer Nights at the Museum on Thursday, June 13, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Museum of South Texas History.

The museum will be filled with demonstrators dressed in interpretative and reproduction clothing, and the exhibits will include fun hands-on activities that encourage children and families to imagine living in South Texas and northeastern Mexico hundreds and thousands of years ago.

A scavenger hunt will guide your family to activities such as hunting mammoths, digging through an archaeological pit, creating native rhythms, learning the survival skills of Coahuiltecans, packing Spanish galleons, knot tying, building a casa mayor fort, making tortillas and learning which items were traded in and out of South Texas and northeastern Mexico. Museum staff and volunteers will have two new crafts this year for children and adults alike. Make and take your own felt explorer’s pouch, and also express your inner artist with the new repujado (embossed) craft.

Children who successfully complete the scavenger hunt will receive a certificate for a free kid’s meal from Raising Cane's Chicken and be entered into a drawing for a prize that includes items from the Museum Store.

To quench your thirst from the night’s adventures, free lemonade will be provided to guests by Raising Cane's Chicken.

The museum’s puppets are back this year in the interactive “True Tale of San Juan de Carricitos” puppet show. Enjoy the story of José Narciso Cavazos Gonzalez who describes Spanish colonial life and the lands of South Texas and northeastern Mexico with Bright Eyes, a Tampacuas native woman, who lives on the lands.

Summer Nights at the Museum is a three-night series starting June 13 and will continue June 27 and July 11 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Children who attend and complete scavenger hunts for all three nights will be entered into a grand prize drawing from the Museum Store. Bring the whole family for a night of adventures.