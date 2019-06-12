In this fast paced, ever-changing society we currently live in, you wouldn't expect to be surprised by much. However, in our specific locale, we are not exactly an urban jungle or a high-tech area...well, at least not just yet. So, after being alerted to this new eatery with a unique style of serving, we decided it was our duty to check in and report our findings to our loyal readers. *wink* You're welcome.

*via text*

Trisha: Hola! local pizza or the Sushi place we heard about and at what time?

Gaby: Had way too much pizza this weekend and the time is totally up to you. I'm at your disposal!

Trisha: Sweet! 6:30, please. Also, I forgive you for saying "too much pizza"! lol

In usual Dishin' It fashion, we started our dining with a lively assortment of sides aka appetizers for us. We indulged in some fried favorites like a Chicken Egg Roll, Vegetable Spring Rolls, a couple of orders of Cream Buffs (cream cheese filled wontons), Miso Soup, Chicken Dumplings, Tempura Shrimp, and some Seaweed Salad. You know, we kept it totally on the light side. Those dumplings and cream puffs were just divine.

Next, we went "family style" on the three Teriyaki Meals of Chicken & Shrimp, Beef, and one more Chicken that our dear and incredibly special friend may or may not have had an issue with due to a preference for white chicken meat. Potatoe, potato! Try the specials of the day for a low cost and incredibly generous servings. Remember that sharing truly is caring. Especially in this case.

In additional efforts to minimize exclusions, we felt it necessary to also try at least a couple of the sushi rolls listed on the menu and decided on a colorful, protein loaded Rainbow Roll, plus a tasty Crab & Shrimp Roll. Our apologies, dear readers, we'll have to try the Bento Boxes next time. As difficult as it may be to believe, (we were just as surprised) there was simply no room left in any of our foodie bellies.

By the way, did we mention our yummy dishes were delivered by a cute and friendly robot. Yes, folks, you read right. We had our very own version of "Johnny Five"! Make sure to check out the latest, food-to- table technology!

Fujiyama Trenton McAllen is located at 601 W Trenton Road, Suite A, in McAllen, Texas and is open daily from 11:00 a.m.-9:30 p.m. For more information you can reach them at (956) 618-9939 or follow them on Facebook.

Gaby Jones and Trisha Watts work hand-in-hand with the service industry. Jones is in charge of craft and imported beer for L&F Distributors-South Texas and Watts is a freelance writer specializing in the marketing of the service industry. Each week they will have a new adventure and provide an opinion on multiple locations throughout the Rio Grande Valley. They can be reached at dishin.it.956@gmail.com.