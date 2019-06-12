EDINBURG – A former lifeguard and swim instructor for the Edinburg Municipal Waterpark was sentenced to 12 years in the Institutional Division of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice on two counts of indecency with a child Tuesday, by Auxiliary Court Judge Romeo Flores.

Eddie Guadalupe Rodriguez, 22, was working at the South Park swimming pool in 2014 when the offenses occurred. He was convicted by a Hidalgo County jury on May 9 and sentenced on June 11, said lead prosecutor Denise Santa Ana, an Assistant District Attorney with the Hidalgo County Criminal District Attorney’s Office. ADA Marcela Saenz Salinas served as co-counsel.

Criminal District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez Jr. commended the Edinburg Police Department for its part in bringing justice to the two victims. Edinburg PD arrested Rodriguez in 2014 and provided evidence that helped ensure the conviction.

“We would like to commend the courage of the victims and their families,” said Rodriguez. “We will continue to work together to protect our children and stand against abuse.”

Report suspected child abuse by calling 1-800-252-5400. The hotline is answered 24 hours a day 7 days a week.