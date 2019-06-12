LOS EBANOS, Texas— U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) from the Rio Grande City Port of Entry announces that the Los Ebanos International Ferry crossing resumed operations on June 7, 2019 after a temporary closure due to high water levels.

“We welcome back all those travelers who utilize this crossing and want to invite those visitors who have never seen this historical site to come by and experience this unique hand-drawn ferry crossing,” said Port Director Imelda Recio, Rio Grande City/Los Ebanos Port of Entry.

The Los Ebanos, Texas International Ferry crossing reopened for business at 8:00 a.m. on June 7 after having been temporarily closed since May 24, 2019, due to high water levels and the start of the irrigation season.

CBP officers are on site to process international travelers returning from Mexico and the ferry is fully staffed with its operators providing service to the public.

CBP wants to remind the pubic to have their travel documents ready upon arrival to the CBP inspection area and that having Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative (WHTI)-compliant documents will facilitate and expedite their trip. Also, to avoid fines and/or penalties, CBP stresses that all items should be declared to the officer.