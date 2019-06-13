PHARR – Ah Huevo! Films and Esperanza Pictures announced today that the producers of the film are currently in search of Latino actors from all over the Rio Grande Valley. Auditions are open to male actors between the ages of 13 and 19 years old. An additional role is needed for an elderly man between the ages of 50 and 70.

During the hottest day of summer 1995, teenagers Jesus, Elvis, Fonzi, and Danny search for the best swimming pool in the neighborhood. Little do the boys know they are in for more than they bargained for.

Days of Summer is directed by Adrian Miguel Guerrero (Campeon) and written by Jose L. Saldivar, Jr (Cooler). Robert Longoria (The Hunt) is producing for Ah Huevo! Films through his Esperanza Pictures production banner.

Auditions will be held at Pharr Memorial Library, located at 121 E Cherokee Ave, Pharr, TX, on Wednesday June 19 and Thursday June 20, 2019 from 6:30pm to 8:30pm on both days. Filming will take place July 2019. Video auditions are available upon request. For more information, please call 956-313-0702 or email robertlongoria@protonmail.com.