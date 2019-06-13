The City of Edinburg will be hosting a free Juneteenth Jubilee on Saturday, June 15, 2019, to showcase the rich African-American heritage and culture of the Rio Grande Valley, past and present.

The program will include the 26th Annual Memorial Observation at the Restlawn Cemetery from 9:00 am to 11:00 am followed by a reception to include a sampling of soul food, a presentation of historical information, church choir performances, vendors, food and more at Boys & Girls Clubs of Edinburg RGV from 11:30 am to 2:00 pm followed by a community festival from 2:00 pm to 5 pm. Restlawn Cemetery is located at 1701 E. Richardson Road. Boys & Girls Clubs of Edinburg RGV is located 702 Cullen Street.