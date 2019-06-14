BUDA

Police offer permanent

drug take-back bin

The Buda Police Department has announced it is offering a permanent bin for people to drop off unwanted or unused prescription and over-the-counter medication in the department’s lobby at 405 E. Loop St, Building 200.

The department participates twice a year in the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s Drug Take Back initiative, but this new bin will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays though Fridays year-round.

The drop box will help reduce the supply of drugs that can potentially harm teens and adults in Buda.

HUTTO

Chris Kelley Foundation

hosts 5K on Saturday

The Chris Kelley Foundation will host its fourth annual 5K at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Fritz Park, 306 E. Live Oak St.

Runners and walkers will assemble prior to the race for a tribute to Chris Kelley by his wife, Michele. Silent auction items will be on display and available for bidding during the event.

Detective Sgt. Chris Kelley was killed in the line of duty June 24, 2015, and proceeds will benefit the foundation created in his name to support the families of fallen officers.

The cost is $25 for adults and $15 for ages 18 and younger.

To register: bit.ly/2XJvRrg.

EAST AUSTIN

Narcolepsy Forum

takes place Saturday

Project Sleep and the Austin Narcolepsy Support Group will co-host the Central Texas Narcolepsy Forum from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Austin Community College Eastview Campus, 3401 Webberville Road.

The forum will be in Building 8000, Room 8500, and is best for those who want to learn more about narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia, including people who have the conditions, friends and loved ones, health care providers, human resources professionals and educators.

The event will include speakers and a lunch, sponsored by Central Texas Neurology Consultants. Registration is $10.

To register: project-sleep.com.

BASTROP

New principal named

at Lost Pines Elementary

A new principal has been hired for Lost Pines Elementary after Melinda Gardner resigned at the end of the school year to move to Dripping Springs.

Stacy Trost, who has served as principal and assistant principal of Humble Elementary in the Humble school district for the past 15 years, will take the helm at Lost Pines.

Before becoming an administrator at Humble Elementary, a dual-language school with 600 students and 75 staff members, Trost served for 12 years as a special education interventionist, elementary teacher and instructional coach at schools in the Humble and Alief school districts near Houston.

GEORGETOWN

City to celebrate

Juneteenth on Saturday

Georgetown will celebrate Juneteenth from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Georgetown Community Center, 445 E. Morrow St.

The free event will include live entertainment, vendors, games and guest speaker Ebony Rose, a Georgetown native and senior learning development consultant for Leadership and Professional Development at Texas Christian University.

A kickoff reception will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at BB’s Home Cooking, 1500 Rivery Blvd.

LAGO VISTA

Bar K Park hosts

Lago Fest on Sunday

Lago Fest 2019 will run from noon to 9 p.m. Sunday at Bar K Park on Lake Travis, 6608 Bar K Clubhouse Court.

The free event will include live music, artwork by Texas artists and craftsmen, food trucks, beverages, a kid’s area, volleyball, games, face painting and a petting zoo provided by Tiny Tails to You.

For more information and a schedule: lagofest.com.

LAKEWAY

Family film screened

Friday at City Park

The city of Lakeway will screen a family film as part of its Movies in the Park series at 8:45 p.m. Friday at Lakeway City Park, 502 Hurst Creek Road.

The event will include free popcorn and a screening of “Ralph Breaks the Internet.” Attendees can bring blankets or chairs, but are asked to keep any glowing items and smartphones out of sight.

