Agreement Boosts Economy, Strengthens Transportation In The Region

AUSTIN - Governor Greg Abbott today signed the Rio Grande Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization (RGV MPO) re-designation and consolidation agreement at the Texas State Capitol. The Governor was joined by various Rio Grande Valley leaders and stakeholders for the signing including County Commissioners, Mayors, and transportation and mobility leaders. Senators Juan Hinojosa and Representatives Bobby Guerra and Terry Canales were also present for the signing.

"Thanks to the hard work of the many leaders and stakeholders here today, we are ushering in a new era of economic development and collaboration for the Rio Grande Valley," said Governor Abbott. "This region plays such an important role in growing the Texas economy and strengthening our international trade partnerships. I look forward to the tremendous new opportunities this agreement will create for the people of the Rio Grande Valley."

A metropolitan planning organization (MPO) is a local decision-making body that is responsible for overseeing the metropolitan transportation planning process. Federal law requires an MPO for each urbanized area with a population of more than 50,000 people.

Prior to this agreement, the Rio Grande Valley was home to three separate MPOs — Brownsville, Harlingen-San Benito, and Hidalgo County. The RGV MPO agreement will merge all three MPOs into one, encouraging economic development and strengthening transportation systems throughout the region. The agreement will also improve the Rio Grande Valley's ability to compete for greater funding opportunities for infrastructure projects.