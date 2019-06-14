Eight McAllen Independent School District campuses have been named to the state Honor Roll for 2018-19.

The Honor Roll is part of a national effort to identify higher-performing schools and highlight successful practices that improve outcomes for students. The list was announced by the Educational Results Partnership.

The McAllen ISD schools include:

• Achieve Early College High

• Cathey Middle School

• Fossum Middle School

• Morris Middle School

• Hendricks Elementary

• Milam Elementary

• Perez Elementary

• Sanchez Elementary

“The credit goes to the students, teachers, staff and parents at these schools,” McAllen ISD Superintendent Dr. J.A. Gonzalez said. “In McAllen ISD, we focus on the whole child – addressing their academic, social and emotional needs. These schools have demonstrated that they do that to a high degree.”

This is the fourth straight year for Achieve ECHS, Cathey Middle School and Sanchez Elementary to make the state Honor Roll. Hendricks, Milam and Perez made it for the third time in four years while Fossum cracked the list for the second year in a row.

“After an extensive analysis of student data for every public school and district in Texas, these schools have been identified as clear leaders in getting students to grade-level and beyond,” a congratulatory letter from the Educational Results Partnership President and CEO Dr. James Lanich read.

The program is sponsored by the Campaign for Business and Education Excellence (CBEE).

The Honor Roll recognizes public elementary, middle and high schools that demonstrate high levels of student academic achievement, improvement in achievement over time, and reduction in achievement gaps. For high schools, Honor Roll recognition includes measures of college readiness in students. This year, the Texas Honor Roll recognized 855 higher-performing schools that are distinguished for their academic achievement and closing achievement gaps.

There are 9,317 public schools in Texas which places the Honor Roll schools in the top 10 percent.

Through national research, a common set of success factors in higher-performing Honor Roll schools and districts were identified. These include clear, specific learning objectives aligned to college and career readiness, along with:

Evidence-based instructional practices

A defined system-wide mission of college and career readiness for all students

An investment in human capital

Maintenance of data and assessment systems to monitor school and student performance

Resources and guidance to support schools’ efforts in preparing all students for college and career

To access the ERP Honor Roll, visit www.edresults.org.