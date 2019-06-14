South Texas College’s Library Art Gallery presents “Permanent Art Collection: New Works,” an exhibit displaying the college’s newest additions to its Permanent Art Collection. Over the years STC has built its collection from the artists they’ve exhibited since 2006.

The exhibit will include artwork by Tina Fuentes, Luis Corpus, Heaven Mendoza and Mariela Gonzalez.

The exhibit will be on view at the Technology Campus Library Art Gallery located at 3700 W. Military Hwy, Bldg. A in McAllen.

The exhibit opens Wednesday, June 19 and runs through Aug. 9. Admission is free and open to the public.

STC’s Library Art Gallery Program organizes exhibitions and educational programs to engage student understanding of art and its role in culture, support academic curriculum, and inspire continued education through direct engagement with artists, scholars, and original works of art.

For more information contact the gallery at 956-872-3488 or gotvos@southtexascollege.edu or visit https://library.southtexascollege.edu/libraryart.