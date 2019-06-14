The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Theatre Department is sponsoring the Summer Theatre Workshop students in their production of A Year with Frog and Toad TYA that debuts 6/26/2019 and runs through the 6/30/2019. This will provide students who are involved in the show the opportunity to learn and grow as students of the fine arts. It presents them with the challenge of putting a full musical production together in less than a month. Their mission is to strengthen their knowledge on how a production operates and ultimately put on an entertaining show for their audience.

A Year with Frog and Toad TYA is a musical for young people based on the beloved Frog and Toad books by Arnold Lobel. Frog and Toad are best friends who have adventures together over the course of a year.

June 26th-28th @ 7 p.m.

June 29th & 30th @ 2 p.m.

Sensory Friendly Performance:

June 27th @ 1 p.m.

Albert L. Jeffers Theatre

This musical is intended for all ages! Ticket prices are $5 for all seats. The box office opens an hour before the show. You may also buy tickets online by visiting the Theatre Department’s website atutrgv.edu/theatre.

The production also features one performance that is a unique opportunity for children and families with special needs. A Sensory FriendlyPerformance (SFP) allows individuals with autism, sensory-input disorders and other disabilities to attend the show. The lights in the show will be softened and the sound will be turned down to a minimum in order to accommodate to various needs. Headphones and blankets will also be lent to patrons to maximize enjoyment and relaxation. The goal for this performance is to create a safe and relaxed environment where families can come together and enjoy a wonderful show.

If you want to find more information visit the UTRGV University Productions Facebook Page or contact Jennifer Saxton via email at jennifer.saxton@utrgv.edu.