Summer Spendlove will head to Brigham Young University this fall with a "Chick-fil-A tan" and money in her savings account.

Spendlove, a second-year summer employee at the Chick-fil-A on 69th Street and Slide Road, is one of an estimated 20 million young people working this summer. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported last year that employment for 16 to 19-year-olds peaks in the summer months, and official data for this summer will be available later this year.

But even accounting for summer months, the current generation of teenagers are not entering the workforce at the same rate as previous generations, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data.

About 19% of 15 to 17-year-olds reported working at all in the past year, compared to 30% of Millennials in that same age range in 2002. Almost half of then-teenage Baby Boomers worked in 1968.

The number of today's young people with jobs increased to 58% among 18 to 21-year-olds, but that is still less than older generations.

The reasons teens are not working varies, and includes higher median household incomes nationwide, according to Pew Research Center. A greater focus on education is thought to be a leading cause - Generation Z is on track to be the most well-educated generation yet, with lower high school dropout and higher college enrollment rates.

Teenage workers at businesses throughout Lubbock have figured out how to juggle it all, though.

Spendlove worked at Chick-fil-A last summer, but did not work during the school year. The recent Lubbock-Cooper High School graduate said she was involved with multiple extracurricular activities that would have been difficult to schedule around.

"I took a break for their sake and mine," Spendlove joked.

She said she saved almost all of the money she has made, but uses some for things like gas and going out with friends.

"I've tried to make what I keep minuscule," Spendlove said. "College is coming up, and it's so expensive."

Besides money, Spendlove said she has earned life lessons that will stick with her. Spendlove also worked as an intern on the Chick-fil-A marketing team, to learn more about a career she thought she was interested in. The internship was beneficial, she said, but it also showed her she may prefer another communications career.

The front-of-house team member said through the customer service aspect of her job, she has also learned patience, a skill she said not every young person has.

Joshua Chambers, a 17-year-old cashier at Market Street on 19th Street and Quaker Avenue, said the customer-service skills he learned in his two years at the grocery store will help him in his career. Chambers will pursue nursing at Texas State University in the fall.

"I've learned a lot about working with people," Chambers said. "I've learned that I love to do that through this job."

Chambers applied to Market Street on his 15th birthday, the youngest age the company will hire at. He started as a sacker, then moved to cashier. He also works at the in-store Starbucks on Saturdays, further expanding his skill set, he said.

"All of my siblings are older than me, and they all had jobs, so that's what made me want one," Chambers said. "My mom told me 'once you start working, you can't stop.' They've been great to me, so I've stayed."

As a student at Monterey High School, Chambers played sports and took advanced placement classes. He said The United Family, who hires a lot of teenagers, was easy to work with. During football season, for example, he would just work on the weekends. He also plans to work at the store when he is home from college over the holiday break.

Chambers and Spendlove both suggested teenagers work to develop customer service skills. Most teens work in jobs that would give them that kind of experience. Food and sales sectors are the most popular with teen workers.

McKaleigh Watson started working at Bahama Buck's on 50th Street as a teenager, and is now a manager at the store. She is also doing an internship this summer with the shaved ice company's finance office.

Watson said she enjoys working with her "avalanche crew," and that she often forgets she is working with mostly teenagers in their first jobs.

"Then it dawns on me that I'm 23 and they're 17-years-old," Watson said. "The fact that I don't see that is a good sign. They step up."

Teenagers with little work experience tend to be easy to train, Watson said. Giving a young person the same chance she was given is pretty cool.