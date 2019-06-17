The Amarillo Police Department named Sergeants Caleb Sanderson and Sheldon West, and Officers Shawn Kelly, Joshua Wootten, Zachary Cremers, Cesar Huerta, and Austin Billstrom in its weekly Feather In Your Cap Friday recognition.

Around 5 p.m. on May 18, Sgt. Sanderson was at a business in the 4200 block of SW 34th Street, waiting for his wife. He saw a man stick his head inside the business, look around and walk away. The man was wearing a heavy coat, hood and baseball cap, and didn’t talk to anyone, which caught the officer’s attention. A few moments later, a citizen came in and asked about a car in the parking lot that had been rifled through. The witness advised the man who had looked inside was in the business next door.

Sanderson talked to the male suspect and kept him at that location until Officer Kelly arrived. Once on scene, the officers attempted to take the suspect into custody. He resisted and was tased, and then arrested without further incident. The suspect was found to have methamphetamine in his possession, along with property from another vehicle in the area.

Wootten helped process that vehicle and attempted to make contact with the vehicle's owner. Video evidence was also viewed, showing this suspect entering the car on the property more than once.

The suspect in this case was taken to jail for burglary of a vehicle, possession of controlled substance, and resisting arrest. Once at the jail, the man became combative with the jailers and had to be taken to the hospital for medical clearance. His behavior was consistent with being under the influence of methamphetamine. Once he was seen, treated and cleared by the hospital, the suspect was booked into jail on the above charges.

These officers continue to keep Amarillo a safe place to live, work and play.