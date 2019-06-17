CP Livestock, of Collinsville, was named the 2019 Progressive Breeder of the Year by the Texas Shorthorn Association at the annual meeting in Van Alstyne recently. CP Livestock is owned by Ken, Dawn and Christian Purcell and was started in 2013 when Christian began exhibiting cattle in FFA. Prior to that, he had only exhibited swine.

CP Livestock’s herd numbers 17 cows and one bull. Artificial insemination and embryo transfer are utilized in their program. They market animals on their Facebook page, the state association membership directory and sale, and through personal contacts.

Now that Christian is a student at Tarleton State University, the firm is supplying show animals for the grandsons. Christian is a past president of the Texas Junior Shorthorn Association. Ken and Dawn have served as adult advisors for several years and are chairing the show committee for the National Junior Shorthorn Show in 2020 in Abilene.

Kyle Lewis of 3L Shorthorns of Trenton was elected the Texas Shorthorn Association’s 2019-2020 president during the annual meeting. Lewis had served several years as a director and was the vice president of the association for the past two years.

3L Shorthorns was founded in 1983 by Don Lewis and sons Chris and Kyle. The first shorthorn was a steer shown at the Fort Worth Stock Show. They began purchasing females in 1984 and currently run 35 cows and two registered bulls, WHR Bentley and PVF Master 1036. Prior to that, they primarily used Sherwoods Red Vision. They also utilize artificial insemination. The farm also raised the 2017-2018 South Central Region Female of the Year.

John Russell, of Caldwell, was elected vice president of the association. Linda Scott, of Hurst, was reelected secretary-treasurer and Mary Bass, of Olton, was reelected publicity officers. Members elected to a three year term as a director include Katrina Evans of Lorenzo, Victoria Osburn of Celina, Barbara Russell of Caldwell and Larry Carney of Collinsville.

Other directors include Dale Spurlen of Dublin, Marc and Tracy Laughery of Rockwall, Ken Purcell of Collinsville, W.B. Maples of Copperas Cove, Rebecca Bates of Rising Star, Justin Carney of Collinsville and William Simpson of Eastland.

Lewis and his wife Jill have been married 32 years and have three children, Garrett, Tyler and Jordan, and one grandchild, Eisley Jayne.