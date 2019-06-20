CENTRAL TEXAS

Company announces end

to Texas 130 repair project

The Texas 130 Concession Company, a private entity that operates and maintains the 41-mile southern section of Texas 130, announced it has completed its $90 million reconstruction project to repair pavement and ride quality problems along the highway.

All lanes are open at the normally posted 85 mph speed limit after 20 months of intermittent slowdowns and temporary lane closures related to the project.

Under the repair and reconstruction plan reviewed and approved by the Texas Department of Transportation, the company removed between 4 and 8 feet of material beneath the road in severely impacted areas, replacing it with treated material before repaving the road. In some areas, the company installed moisture membranes along the edge of the pavement.

Work also included extensive repairs at the Boggy Creek Road overpass.

EAST AUSTIN

César Chávez District

celebration Saturday

The East César Chávez Merchant Association will host “Experience the Heart of the East Side,” a celebration of the East César Chávez District, from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Prizer Arts and Letters, 2023 E. Cesar Chavez St.

Attendees can explore the district and attend an “East César Chávez Field Guide” release party at Prizer Arts and Letters. The districtwide, community-sourced field guide features poems and stories reflecting on the diversity of experiences and businesses in the district.

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Bullock Museum hosts

'Cool Summer Nights'

The Bullock Texas State History Museum, 1800 N. Congress Ave., will host a "Cool Summer Nights" series featuring three free events from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, and July 19 and Aug. 9.

The series begins Friday with the theme of identity, a nod to the museum's newly expanded first-floor gallery exploring the earliest inhabitants of the land now called Texas. Activities will include custom journal crafts, poetry, collages, bingo and performances by Nan Blasingame from Great Promise for American Indians and Mariachi Cielo Azul, performance-based mariachis in Texas.

The series continues July 19 with an event highlighting the ways the American experience has been affected by inventions, technologies and cultural movements in conjunction with the exhibition “WWI America.” Activities will include printing with a World War I-era printing press, using vintage typewriters, learning 20th century dances and an abstract moving image and audio performance.

The Aug. 9 event takes inspiration from the exhibition “Cowboys in Space and Fantastic Worlds,” opening July 13. Activities include space-themed screen printing, sci-fi music creation, space travel and fabric transfers and astronomy observations on the Lone Star Plaza.

Each of the three events will include free access to three floors of exhibitions, a vinyl DJ and dance floor, a photo booth and complimentary samples of sparkling water and coffee. The museum's Story of Texas Cafe will be open late to offer food for purchase, and multiple cash bars will serve themed cocktails.

For more information: thestoryoftexas.com.

SAN MARCOS

Friday event to explore

mental health issues

The final Dialogues for Activism event will explore mental health issues from 9 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Friday at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Museum of San Marcos, 131 N. Guadalupe St.

The free event will explore the issues, followed by breakout sessions with all participants.

Friday’s panel discussion will start at 9:30 a.m. with emcee Jon Lasser, associate dean for research and sponsored programs with the College of Education at TSU. Alex Mylius, with Community Action Inc., will be the panel moderator.

Panelists will include activist Brandon Beck with the Episcopal Church’s Task Force on Ministry to Individuals with Mental Illness; Sgt. Carl Spriegel, daytime support services with the San Marcos Police Department, as practitioner; and Toni Watt, with the sociology department at TSU, as scholar.

Sara Mitschke of the San Marcos Mental Health Project, Design for America, will be the emcee for the 11 a.m. deliberative dialogue workshop on community mental health.

CEDAR PARK

Library to host

teen summer party

The Cedar Park Public Library, 550 Discovery Blvd., will host a superhero-themed teen summer party at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The party, for ages 12-18, will include themed food, fandom games and a cosplay contest. The winner of the contest will receive a $25 gift card.

For more information: cedarparktexas.gov/departments/library.

— American-Statesman staff