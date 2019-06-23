NORTHWEST AUSTIN

Austin Water to host

reuse systems workshop

Austin Water will host the "Alternative On-Site Water Use" workshop for those interested in incorporating cost-effective water reuse systems into their building from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Austin Board of Realtors headquarters, 4800 Spicewood Springs.

Austin Water staff will present new ordinance concepts focused on requirements that developments over 250,000 square feet submit water balance applications and use alternative and on-site waters to meet indoor and outdoor nonpotable demands. The keynote speaker will be Paula Kehoe, director of water resources for the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission.

Attendees will be asked to give input on these ordinance concepts. Staff is working to develop proposed ordinance language by fall to align with council directives.

Lunch will be provided for attendees who register in advance.

For more information: onsitereuse.eventbrite.com.

WEST LAKE HILLS

City administration offices

to be closed Monday, Tuesday

The West Lake Hills City Administration offices, 911 Westlake Drive, will be closed Monday and Tuesday to repair water damage that entered the administration and Police Department buildings.

The Police Department will still be open both days, and if residents need a police officer to respond to their location they should call 911.

GEORGETOWN

Homeowner associations

to be asked to register

The city of Georgetown will notify registered neighborhood, homeowner and property owner associations of proposed land use changes for properties in areas governed by an association or within 300 feet of the association’s boundary starting July 1.

Association managers or representatives can visit planning.georgetown.org and click the “Neighborhood Association Notification Registration” button to begin the registration process. Changes in land use include rezoning and special use permits.

The City Council adopted new notification standards to increase public review and provide additional opportunities for adjacent residents to learn about, discuss and provide feedback on proposed requests in advance of the public hearing process. The changes increase the notification radius from 200 to 300 feet and require the city to notify property owners in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction of requested changes.

Registered associations will receive a notification for any land use changes requested for properties within their boundaries or within 300 feet of their boundaries. Registrations will be processed within five business days.

BASTROP

Public hearing Monday

on possible road closure

A public hearing on the closure of a portion of Bastrop County Road 101 will begin at 9 a.m. Monday at the Bastrop County Courthouse, 804 Pecan St.

The meeting will cover a request and application by Luminant Mining Co., a landowner in Precinct No. 4 in Bastrop County, to the Commissioners Court to close and vacate a portion of Bastrop County Road 101.

Residents who desire to be heard at the meeting, whether to support or oppose the subject application, are invited to attend.

AUSTIN

Battle of Bands raises

$160,000 for HAAM

The Health Alliance for Austin Musicians recently raised more than $160,000 during its 12th annual Corporate Battle of the Bands, presented by Cirrus Logic with stage sponsors H-E-B and Epicor.

Bands were given an opportunity to perform in front of a live audience at ACL Live at the Moody Theater. Funds raised will provide healthcare services for the musicians HAAM serves.

This year’s event drew in a crowd of more than 1,000 attendees. Eight bands from local businesses performed during the evening. This year’s Band of the Year was awarded to newcomer Cloud 9, from Epicor. Additional award winners included the Mag Stripes, from NetSpend; King of the Night Time World, from Wenzel Spine; and the Hell Yeah Yeahs, from C3 Presents.

VETERANS' BIRTHDAYS

Korean war veteran August "Uce" Gruetzner of Elgin tuned 88 on Wednesday.

World War II veteran Reuel Cron of Austin turned 102 on Wednesday.

World War II veteran Emmet S. Glosson of Austin turned 94 on Friday.

We print birthdays for World War II veterans from Central Texas on Sundays as space allows. Email the name, birth date and current hometown to communitynews@statesman.com.

—American-Statesman staff