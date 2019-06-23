Thanks to the generous support of donors, 20 women have a new place to live and rehabilitate at the Downtown Women's Center's Haven House.

"We had a house that was over 100 years old, and it was beyond repair, so they came in, demo'ed that house, and rebuilt this on the same foot print," said Connie Clement, Haven House supervisor. "The girls take turns cooking, and cleaning, and learning how to be productive in their own homes when they get ready to leave our program."

The home features living, office, dining, laundry, and storage rooms, along with a large kitchen and four large bedrooms. One special room from the previous home made its way back to the Haven House.

"That prayer room was something that we had in our old house," Clement said. "The prayer room has multiple uses. The ladies can sit in there and read, or meditate. We also use that for our spiritual coaching, to meet with their sponsors and for counseling."

Sharon Miner has helped women with spiritual coaching at DWC for 17 years.

"I just help them discover what life's circumstances have covered up," she said. "I believe they're more likely to really stay clean and sober when they have a sense of who they are in Christ Jesus; when they know that they have worth, purpose and value."

Miner also enlists her husband to volunteer at the center.

"I want them to know what a man of Christ looks like, so they'll know what to look for," she said.

The Haven House is one of three residences the DWC uses to help women in crisis rehabilitate from drugs, alcohol and addiction. In addition to Haven House, the DWC operates the Abba House, which accommodates 10 mothers, along with their children, and the Gratitude House, a 35-unit apartment complex gifted to DWC from Baptist Community.

"It gives them a little more freedom," Clement said of Gratitude House, "yet very structured -- they still have curfews, they still have extensive case management, so they have that opportunity to really build that foundation in their recovery."

Terra Hurt graduated from Amarillo Recovery from Alcohol & Drugs on Monday and is living at the Haven House.

"I lost everything; I lost my job, my marriage, my car, my kids -- I lost everything and literally, this program has saved my life, without a doubt," she said. "I've been sober now for 61 days, and I feel better than I ever have."

Hurt, from Abilene, was addicted to prescription medication and alcohol, drinking a gallon of whiskey daily.

"I went into ICU. I OD'ed on pills and alcohol. I was in a coma for three days; they didn't think I was going to make it," she said. "It was on Good Friday when I went into a coma, and I woke up on Easter Sunday. I truly am blessed to be alive. I definitely got a second chance, and I don't ever want to mess that up."

Putting her faith, self and two sons foremost, Hurt said she is focused on rebuilding her life and retaining her sobriety.

"I know I never want to be in that dark hole I was in again," she said. "I came out on the other side of it and feel super blessed."

In the DWC programs, not only do the women work on their own recovery, they also support one another.

"Take it five minutes at a time, and just make it the next five minutes and then the next five minutes," Hurt advised. "Focus on your recovery; you have to do it for yourself first. Know that you can't be a good mom, daughter, or friend until you put yourself first and get the help you need to be healthy and whole."