The aroma of fresh eggs, vegetables and tortillas will waft from the corner of Bee Cave and Reveille Road in the early hours of Independence Day as the Texas Honey Ham Company crew prepares 2,000 breakfast tacos for the Westlake July 4 celebration.

Co-owners Rob Siller and Trent Hunt said the eatery will provide a variety of breakfast tacos featuring 26 options that morning — a tradition the business has carried out for the last decade.

Staff will open the store around 6 a.m., heating up the grills and pulling out each of the ingredients necessary to assemble tacos. By 6:30 a.m. cooks will begin to cook the potatoes and meat. From there, they will crack and throw eggs and tortillas on the grill.

Next come the cold ingredients such as peppers, onions, spinach and tomatoes. The hot eggs, potatoes, bacon and other meats follow and are mixed together, so that each bite is exactly the same from start to finish.

The mixture is then folded into a warm, freshly made tortilla and rolled in foil.

Texas Honey Ham staff will hand out the breakfast staples along with queso and salsa in the Independent Bank parking lot across the street from the restaurant.

Hunt said parade spectators can choose a bean and cheese, potato and egg or a bacon and egg taco as well as less traditional fillings such as spinach, egg white, avocado and tomato or Hunt’s personal favorite -- sausage, bacon, egg, potato, cheese and serrano peppers.

“People always say, ‘That is a huge taco’,” Hunt said. “You can get creative and do some amazing things with our tacos.”

After receiving several requests in previous years, Texas Honey Ham will also offer gluten free options. Siller said guests can also choose to put their filling in a “power bowl” without the tortilla.

When the restaurant first started participating in the celebration, Siller said the company was handing out a few hundred tacos; now it’s grown to 2,000.

“All these people are our friends,” Hunt said. “We know most of them. I love seeing everyone in their environment. The community really comes together and supports each other for this. It’s the coolest little town parade we’ve seen.”

The 14th annual July 4 celebration, which is hosted by the Westlake Chamber of Commerce, begins with a parade at 8:30 a.m., followed by a small festival in the Independent Bank parking lot, 101 Westlake Drive, until 10:30 a.m.

Cathy Hoover, executive director for the chamber, said the parade route will run up Westlake Drive to Rocky Road and then back down Reveille Road to the Independent Bank parking lot, where the festival will kick off with food, music and games.

Texas Honey Ham’s breakfast tacos will be among many offerings from local businesses..

Amy’s Ice Cream, Trianon Coffee, Pinkberry and Randall’s will also provide food and beverages. Bird’s Barbershop will set up a hair painting station, and Firehouse Animal Health Center will have a dog water station and pools for four-legged family members.

A contest will recognize the most patriotic costume, best dressed pet and best “thing” on wheels.

The event is free, but donations are being accepted to benefit Foster Angels of Central Texas, a nonprofit whose mission is to support foster children in Central Texas.

The Westlake-based organization works to meet the basic needs of foster children including food, clothing and shelter.

Tania Leskovar-Owens, executive director, said the group works with Child Protection Services to make sure children who are being taken from their homes and being placed into the foster system have shoes, clothes, food and a bed to sleep in. Once the basic needs are met, she said, the nonprofit also funds extracurricular activities, summer camps and school supplies.

“We don’t see every kid, but just being able to shine a little light and hope into these kids’ situation and let them know that someone out there cares about them, that makes us come to work everyday,” Leskovar-Owens said.

During the July 4 celebration, the organization will set up a table to talk with residents about how to donate and provide information on the nonprofit. Backpacks filled with school supplies will also be accepted that day.

“The big thing we are pushing right now is backpacks,” said Maggie Sheppard, marketing manager. “These are the little things we sometimes take advantage of, but for foster kids to start a new school, feeling confident in a backpack is really important to us.”

Foster Angels was named as the chamber’s nonprofit of the year. In 2018, the organization helped 4,600 children, of which 1,861 reside in Travis County. A total of 7,688 children went through the Texas foster system in 2018, Sheppard said.

Rollingwood will also host a July 4 celebration with a parade, picnic and fireworks.

The parade will begin around 9 a.m. at the corner of Wallis and Rollingwood Drive. It will circle through the city featuring wagons, cars and bikes and finish at the Rollingwood Park, where the festivities will begin around 9:30 a.m. with food, games, face painting, a raffle and a dog costume contest.

Residents are invited to the Zilker Clubhouse, 200 Arnulfo Alonso Way, for a viewing party of the downtown Austin fireworks display starting at 8 p.m. Pinkberry frozen yogurt will be available for purchase. The fireworks display will run from 9:30-10 p.m.

Popping fireworks in the Rollingwood and West Lake Hills city limits is prohibited.